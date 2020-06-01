7 cult movies to watch to be stylish this summer

Even if we do not really know what we’re going to do this summer, the nice weather is here and this calls naturally to switch to the most mild of our wardrobe. A quick look at the trends for spring-summer 2020 confirms the following rule : we can dare the satin to the extreme, the shorts are shorter than ever and the bowling shirts will be available everywhere.

Of course, the parades are not our only source of inspiration. After all, creators are often influenced by the culture in the broad sense, from art to music to movies. Having regard to the time spent in confinement, there are strong chances that you have watched more movies than usual, so why don’t draw lessons from mode at the same time ?

They take place on the Italian coast or in the streets of Brooklyn, here are 7 cult movies that will inspire your summer wardrobe.

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

The room to borrow : the meshes of Dickie Greenleaf

The inspiration style : Jazz clubs, cocktails and a romantic atmosphere on the Italian coast : every detail of the Talented Mr Ripley Anthony Minghella is what people aspire now. Clothing first of all, thanks to Dickie Greenleaf and his penchant for the mesh in the summer. Throughout the film, it boasts a superb collection of shirts inspired jazz, always elegant in combinations of color with the collar the most chic possible. Find one similar and wear it with linen shorts, high waist to create the same effect.

37°2 le matin (1986)

The room to borrow : the stevedores Zorg

The inspiration style : If there’s a movie to add on your list for this summer, this is the classical 1986 Jean-Jacques Beineix, 37°2 the morning. First reason : the flawless performance of Beatrice Dalle for three hours. Second reason : the perfect example of Jean-Hugues Anglade parts were languorous, starting with the tank top. He wears them all the time and alternates between the blue, white and mustard, with a style that is effortless with shorts denim or suit pants baggy. You want a summer outfit simple and effective ? Here it is.

© Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Do The Right Thing (1989)

The room to borrow : the sportswear of Mookie

The inspiration style : Held for one day in Brooklyn (the hottest day of the year), the drama the comedy of Spike Lee Do The Right Thing is a film that is sharp, direct and undeniably stylish. A rule stylistically draws its pin from the play and comes from Spike Lee in person (who plays the main character Mookie) : when we talk about athleisure, it is necessary to go all out or not at all. The jersey oversize white Dodgers that door Mookie is a statement in itself, but it adds to the fun with a short red warning light, the thick socks (lift in half for even more effect), and sneakers Nike Air.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

The room to borrow : the short, sandy Oliver

The inspiration style : Probably the film summer the most talked about in recent years, the Call Me By Your Name Luca Guadagnino shows the best of casual style when the weather is nice. It is thanks to its two main characters – Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hamme) – who all dress the two with a variety of excellent basic summer including polo shirts, shirts, oversized, shorts, slim, and sports socks. Yes it is simple, but it is still effective. The look of Oliver, in particular, deserves applause : he sticks to light colors and her shorts sand is a safe bet when the sun is out.

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The room to borrow : the hawaiian shirt Romeo

The inspiration style : This 1996 edition of the Shakespeare play Romeo & Juliet by Baz Luhrmann has exactly the same story except that it takes place in the urban jungle. Of course, it is a little unexpected but we are fans and this is especially thanks to the work of the department of costumes. Romeo (aka Leonardo DiCaprio) and his crew Montague, have parts clear sighted – especially the hawaiian shirts are frequently worn with trousers mesh and often déboutonnées. The printed shirt may seem obvious for summer, but very few pieces can compete with its power. You will earn extra points if you discolor the hair to go with it.

© Luciana”s Press/Shutterstock

Blow Up (1966)

The room to borrow : the john white Thomas

The inspiration style : Blow Upthe film by Michelangelo Antonioni from 1966, is a classic. It is set during the Swinging Sixties in London and follows the fashion photographer Thomas (played by David Hemmings) who thinks you have taken a photo of a murder in spite of himself. The success of the personal style of Thomas is based on the fact that it is a uniform. Rarely seen wearing anything other than his jean size white high, her waist slim, her leather moccasins, and his blue shirt impeccable. For those who are looking for a way to make the transition to a casual style summer (while staying stylish), take example on him.

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (2019)

The room to borrow : the jackets of Cliff Booth, and Rick Dalton

The inspiration style : Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood is one of the movies was the most recent to have experienced a worldwide success and this is greatly due to his vision of a stylish and sunny in the City of Angels. Cliff Booth, and Rick Dalton (played respectively by Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio) are masters of the style in summer and when they wear jackets, they are boxy and cropped. In daily life, opt for the jean of Brad Pitt, it is timeless. Book the leather-inspired safari DiCaprio for the evening.

Via GQ UK

