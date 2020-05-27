7 films to be consumed without moderation with Steve Carell

Definitely one of the best actors of his generation, navigating between the records with ease and a mastery overwhelming, the pitre of “The Office” is an actor of rare. A game that reminds us of the wonderful Robin Williams or Jim Carrey, Steve Carell will soon come to discover in the series event Netflix “Space Force”, plunge back-we are among some of the best films with the american actor.









The family Hoover is the more evil father: (Greg Kinnear) seriously doubt since it fails to sell, the method that he designed; obsessed sexual, the grand-father (Alan Arkin) has just been sent back for having consumed cocaine; follower of Nietzsche, the son has taken a vow of silence in the waiting to enter the Air Force Academy; well wrapped and lunetteuse, the little 7-year old daughter dreams of becoming a beauty queen; freshly dumped by her lover, the uncle (Steve Carell) suffers from suicidal tendencies, while the mother (Toni Collette) puritan struggles to hide the failings of his family and to save appearances. All this beautiful world is embarking on a long journey of 3 days to California on the old station wagon family, so that the small can participate in a beauty contest. A wonderful comedy!









Wall Street, 2005. Expert in hedge funds, Michael Blurry (Christian Bale) includes analyzing the real estate market is that the system on which is based the country will collapse. Taken for a fool by all the banks and its shareholders, it decided to bet on this future crisis to enrich themselves, while nobody is able to imagine such a cataclysm. Taking advantage of the blindly generalized to larger bands, the media and the government, Steve Eisman, Greg Lippman and Ben Hockett will also try to take advantage of the situation. “The Big Short : the heist of The century” offers a vision uplifting of the crisis, is a weapon of humor to portray a culture sick with Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt at the top of the impressive displays.

Hilarious comedy ofAdam McKay, director among others of the excellent “Vice,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” is a dip in the life mischievous the tv presenter, misogynistic, conservative and megalomaniac Ron Burgundy (Will Farrell) in the 70s in San Diego. At his side, the equally oddball Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd ) or even Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), for a critique of burlesque and interesting history of the audiovisual landscape of the us.









Between a professional activity that suits him perfectly, a nice apartment, and friends, who want him in the well, Andy Sitzer (Steve Carell) led a life that was more stable, and this, despite the fact that it has never… made love. If this little detail seems to not interfere with this stylish, forty-something woman, her friends see the thing quite differently. Why they decide one day to fill this gap in order that their dear friend lose her virginity. After several unsuccessful attempts, Andy’s going to finally find a woman he will fall in love. A pity that this last is of the following opinion: in order for a relationship to work between a man and a woman, it is important to delay as long as possible the “first time”…









After having held posts as the most prestigious and influential of the american administration since 1975, Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) becomes the new vice-president of the United States on January 20, 2001. A position symbolic with which the Republican will lead us politics and become the most powerful man in the world, without making a noise. In its wake, the puppet George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell) and Donald Rumsfeld (Steve Carell).

In April 2000, while he is in a bar, Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) is beaten by five men to have confessed that he loved to wear the shoes of women. The man will end up in a coma and he wakes up, he is the victim of amnesia. He then begins to create an imaginary world with figurines representing his family, his attackers or himself and build a miniature village named Marwen in the guise of therapy.









In 1972, the tennis champion Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) won the three titles of the Grand Slam. But far from being satisfied with his track record, she engages in a fight to ensure that women are as respected as men on the tennis courts. It was then that the former world number one Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), deeply misogynistic and provocative, puts Billie Jean the challenge of the face in a single match.

