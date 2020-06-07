7 major differences between the film of Bong Joon-ho and the series

#1. The Transperceneige

Sold first as an adaptation of the movie and less of the COMIC book original, signed Jean-Marc Rochette and Jacques Lob, the series Snowpiercer is, however, very respectful of its source material. This is the case regarding the architecture of the train, less round and futuristic than that of the long-feature film, Bong Joon-ho. The Transperceneige’s show fills the same more like the style of the comic a blink of an eye that had been supported with the animated introduction of the pilot episode.

In contrast, the two works are almost identical to the interior of the cars. In two cases of similar rooms and surprising, such as the nightclub, the prison, the aquarium, and the greenhouse. But as the series has the advantage of being able to dilute on several episodes – and, therefore, more than two hours, she explores more of the cars first, and the middle-classes. The more affluent strut their stuff in a room to dine in luxury, while the poor people had to be organized in a kind of mini-city dystopian.

Finally, in the tail of the train, the cabin interior is identical to those of the two productions: dirty or sordid. We would like to highlight in particular the lack of window and therefore light, which gives rise to a scene of the wonder of the revolutionaries, the presence of protein bars disgusting, as well as the “lethal” rounds that are used to punish the insurgents by the cold.

#2. The framework of the action

In the adaptation of Bong Joon-ho, the action is taking place precisely in 2031, which is 19 years after the onset of the ice age. The film does not have the time to explore the creation of the train and the selection is unequal to the passengers. On the other hand, we learned in this last the first bloody insurrection that took place years earlier. If we are to believe the pitch of the new adaptation, it is this revolution past of which it is questioned in the series.

In fact, Andre and his companions are installed in the tail of the aircraft for six years at the beginning of the show. One also learns that the refugees have had to climb aboard in the violence and forcing the passage so that the guard Wilford did not hesitate to cut down to avoid the influx of illegal passengers. The conflict of the classes of that revelation would be present well before the launch of the Transperceneige, and the series might even revisit this period through flashbacks.

#3. Curtis

In the film of 2013, revolt is led by Curtis, a member of the tail of the train played by Chris Evans. The series also highlights a leader, Andre Layton, played by Daveed Diggs. If the two characters share the same hatred and determination to back the cars of the Transperceneige, Bong Joon-ho and the showrunner Graeme Manson each has their own way of doing (and their support) for us to live their adventures.

The feature film offers a narrative dynamic, and effective: it gets rid of the superfluous around the train and his inner life for the benefit of the rise infernal Curtis. Conversely, the series focuses on the different elements of the life of the engine in which Andre says an investigator. In the same idea, we learn that this last has relations, sometimes even romantic, with some passengers better off. In narrative terms, one could thus summarize that the two works are opposed: the film focuses on his plot, while the series focuses on its characters.

#4. Wilford

Concerning the character of Wilford, the architect and driver of the train, the two productions provide a schema of a narrative opposite. In the film, the villain camped by Ed Harris embodies the mystery of the story, the MacGuffin of Curtis and his supporters. It is therefore the final objective to reach for the rebels. The trip of the leader through the cars and the horizontal shape of the Transperceneige are thus put at the service of a metaphor that is spun, a hole of the white rabbit where there is no turning back.

Conversely, in the series, Wilford is used as a plot twist from the beginning of the story, since Melanie Cavill has taken his place for an unknown reason. Thus, this is not an end in itself to discover its identity, even if the fans should be curious to understand how the character of Jennifer Connelly took over the reins of the train. If the two antagonists symbolize a divine figure within the Transperceneige, the second is fallen, in the early hours of the work.

#5. Birth control

The movie and the series have moved in the opposite direction on another key element of Snowpiercer: birth control. In the adaptation of Bong Joon-ho, the fertility of the tail of the train is paramount for Wilford. But the spirit of cynicism and ingeniously evil of the filmmaker emerges at the end of the film when we learn that the driver is used in the reality of slaves to repair and operate the machines of the cabin. A twist of morbid which is not likely to happen in the series.

In fact, from the first episode, the character of Josie (Katie McGuinness) reveals that women have not given birth for nearly 5 years. If this is not clearly said in the show, it makes us understand implicitly that Melanie/Wilford has sterilized the women of the tail of the train. The fact remains that children are still kidnapped by the guards of the architect, formally, to have a chance to live better, unofficially to meet the needs surely sordid but not yet disclosed.

#6. Characters missing and other emerging

The series has a great selection compared to the protagonists of the film. This decision would also be consistent with the temporality different from the two works. The senior Gilliam (John Hurt), the eccentric Mason (Tilda Swinton), and the fierce Nam (Song Kang-ho) have disappeared in favor of Ivan (Mark Margolis), Ruth (Alison Wright) and Bess (Mickey Sumner). But the adaptation episodic Snowpiercer also takes advantage of its format to introduce and deepen the characters of the 3rd and 1st class, which interact with the main characters, a luxury that the film could not afford. Remains to discover those who will have a key role in the plot of the series.

#7. The murder

This is the big surprise of the series, and finally, the question that was going to keep us in suspense for several episodes (or even seasons) in a limited space. The showrunner Graeme Manson responded, therefore, with a police investigation, a procedural in its format to the more… formatted our networks. Disappointment or not, the fact is that the existence of murder has never been evoked in the film of Bong Joon-ho. This plot thus confirms the role of leader Layton, a new Curtis under the guise of a former cop dedicated to the business of homicide before the apocalypse.

The writers of Snowpiercer benefit, however, of this inquiry to diluting elements present in the feature-length film: the informant! which was passed on the messages in the food is replaced by Layton, the tail of the train has always been a dark phase of cannibalism and the investigation also marks a pretext to justify the presence of violence within the train. But where Curtis was to advance straight ahead, to the front, Layton is back-and-forth constant and try to solve the murder – and thus create a form of suspense and expectation in the viewer.