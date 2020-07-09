7 mythical objects that have broken records at auction

Posted on July 10. 2020 at 6: 00 am

01 – The guitar of Kurt Cobain for the” Unplugged “

Year : 2020 Amount achieved : $ 6 million

Owned previously by the famous Fender Stratocaster “Black Strat” of the icon of Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, the register of the guitar is the most expensive in the world came down last June 20 in Beverly Hills. At the top of the podium, now the Martin D-18, And Kurt Cobain. The contractor is australian Peter Freedman, the founder of Microphones Rode, has paid 6 million dollars to be appropriated, against 3.97 million to the Fender. Made of only 302 copies, this instrument is a semi-acoustic is introduced in the history of music, with the concert “Unplugged” 1993, while Nirvana is at the height of his glory. The past month of October, the sale of the jacket in olive green, it has been used by the apostle of grunge when recording at Sony Music Studios, New York, had already reached the sum of 334.000 dollars.

02 – The fake nails, loss of Lady Gaga

The fake nail lost Lady Gaga©ANDRÉS OTERO/SIPAUSA/SIPA

Year : 2013 Amount achieved : $ 12,000

This is certainly not the highest amount on this list, but the sale of a fake nail to Lady Gaga for $ 12,000, in 2013, illustrates very well how far it can go of the idolatry of the fans of the stars. This is a technician at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, which was recovered in September of 2012, this accessory of the singer hyperbolic, after one of the concerts of its third tour called ” The Born this Way Ball “. Hand-painted by the manicurist japanese Aya Fukuda, has already been worn by the star during the launch of her perfume Fame, the false nail in the shape of a dagger has been sold on the website ArtFact, accompanied by a photo of the singer on the stage with a nail ” naked “, by means of a certificate of authenticity. The identity of the buyer or the buyer is not known…

03 – The dress of Ascot of Audrey Hepburn in ” My Fair Lady “

The dress of Ascot of Audrey Hepburn in ” My Fair Lady “©MARY EVANS/SIPA

Year : 2011 Amount achieved : 3.7 million dollars

Audrey Hepburn is not for nothing a fashion icon, the screen as in the city. The chiquissime white dress with a large ribbon striped of his character My Fair Ladythe graceful Eliza Doolittle, door capelin matched in prestigious races at Ascot, has been sold for the astronomical sum of $ 3.7 million, in the framework of the sale of the collection of Debbie Reynolds. Initially purchased for $ 100,000. It must be said that this outfit spectacular in chiffon has been designed by the famous designer, Cecil Beaton and she has won the prize for the best costume at the academy awards in 1965, at the same time, as a hundred pieces made for the musical comedy by George Cukor.

04 – The Aston Martin of Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and ” thunderball “

The Aston Martin of Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and ” thunderball “©Picture Alliance/Rue des File

Year : 2019 Amount achieved : $ 6.4 million

“The car is the most well-known in the world” : Sotheby’s did, last summer, fell in front of any superlative to open the auction for the Aston Martin DB5 “mythical,” made popular by two of James Bond, Goldfinger in 1964 and Operation Thunder in the year 1965. Even if the object sold was, in fact, a replica of the vehicle seen on the screen and is used to promote films, it remains, in the collective imagination, is associated with the most legendary of the 007 Sean Connery. It had been owned by Mr. Bamford, chief billionaire of the british company of construction equipment JCB. The sale price of the car is explained not only by his impeccable dress grey metallic, but also by the thirteen gadgets incorporated into the vehicle, refurbished, and “in perfect conditions” : cup-tyres, the number plate of the rotation, and even a shield of bullet-proof.

05 – The jacket Michael Jackson in ” Thriller “

The jacket of Michael Jackson in ” Thriller “©Julien’s Auctions / Rex/REX/SIPA

Year : 2011 Level reached : $ 1.8 million

Its value was estimated at around $ 200,000 but it is part of the nine times that sum, during the sale, organized in Beverly Hills by the company Julien two years and a day after the singer’s death. A part was donated to Shambala Preserve, the organization that had gathered the tigers of the star. With its red leather and black striped, with the jacket in which the King of Pop déhanchait in the clip Thriller it is one of the garments most iconic of the 1980s. It has been designed by Deborah Nadoolman, the wife of the director of the video, John Landis. The lucky winner of this auction rich screams and emotions is called Milton Verret. A native of Austin, to collect objects of celebrities music, including the guitars of U2 signed. The famous white glove of Michael Jackson, had been allocated at $ 350,000 and your black jacket Bad to $ 225,000.

06 – dress “Happy Birthday Mr President” Marilyn Monroe

Dress “Happy Birthday Mr President” Marilyn Monroe©AP/SIPA

Year : 2016 Amount achieved : $ 4.8 million dollars

Never a dress that had been brought in such quantity. Specializing in unusual objects, the museum of Ripley’s Believe It or Not New York had to acquire this silk dress, flesh-colored, covered with 2,500 glass beads to the original story. Marilyn Monroe wore it, like a second skin, may 19, 1962 by susurrer a happy birthday to president John Kennedy during a fundraiser for democrats. What to do to silence the famous Madison Square Garden during his entrance on the stage. Three months later, she was suicidal. Organized in Los Angeles by Julien’s Auctions, the sale is a second register for this dress the back is very bare, the French Jean-Louis Berthault, responsible for the costumes of the Columbia, as they are sold by Christie’s, 1.27 million dollars in 1999 to the widow of Lee Strasberg, the heir of the personal belongings of Marilyn Monroe. A beautiful hike in comparison to its initial estimate of 2 million to 3 million, and the $ 12,000 paid by the actress in 1962.

07 – The Porsche 917K of Steve McQueen in ” Le Mans “

The Porsche 917K of Steve McQueen in ” Le Mans “©SIPA

Year : 2017 Amount achieved : $ 14.1 million

The Actor and racing driver, Steve McQueen, has maintained an incredible passion for cars, collecting dozens of. But the most expensive among those he has carried out has not belonged to it : this is the Porsche 917K-blue and orange of the film was shot during the 24 hours of le Mans in 1970. Not being able to be himself at the wheel during the race for insurance reasons, it is Joe Siffert, who doubled and who was the owner of the car. Has been awarded in the year 2017 by Gooding & Co in the Brumos Collection, for the sum total of 14,08 million euros. But other cars related to Steve McQueen was sold for a fortune. This is the case of his Ford GT40 used as a car camera in The Man (11 million euros in 2012) and the legendary Mustang was driving in Bullitt. Purchased by a certain Robert Kiernan of $ 3,500 in 1974, this Ford dark green was sold by his son last January to 3.74 million euros. The actor, who died in 1980, he had tried to buy without success.