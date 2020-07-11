7 new trailers to watch this week – JAPANFM

I love it when books and movies take place in very short periods, and I recently looked at the two that operate in a framework similar time, back-to-back: Booksmart (I saw it for the first time) and Cloverfield (which, if I had never seen before, I had completely forgotten about). Both take place primarily in the course of a single night, which starts after a short sequence of installation of this distribution of characters.

The movies are not very similar, but the side-by-side, it was clear what a comparable job Booksmart made for the launch of their events. The main character is set to 30 seconds with a simple look to your room, and almost all the other characters of the film are established in the course of the next 15 minutes. And then night falls, and we looked at everything that has been put in place prior to be put in his place.

Cloverfieldhowever , really takes his time. The configuration is not much longer – about 18 minutes, but it makes it a lot less during this period, establishing a way to loose a couple of characters, while we wait with impatience that something is happening. It is a monster movie, and finally, just go to the monster.

A pickle of america

Seth Rogen plays in this comedy wonderfully depressing about a immigrant of the 1920s in the united states, which – through failures in the safety standards of the factories of the early 1900s – that has been frozen in time and wakes up in the modern era, where he meets his great-grandson, who is also played by Seth Rogen. One of the premises perfectly ridiculous. The film arrives at HBO Max 6 August.

Die Hart

Kevin Hart plays the role of a fictional version of yourself that you are going through a training camp ridiculous to learn how to become a star of the action, more than just a companion comic book, in Die Hart. It is a funny premise, but I don’t know how many people are going to see – the show is broadcast on Quibi, that was not exactly a huge base of subscribers. It was released on 20 July.

A way

Hilary Swank plays the role of an astronaut in the direction of March A waya new series is headed to Netflix. This first preview does not reveal much, but we should know more soon: series will begin on 4 September.

I used to come here

Gillian Jacobs plays the role of an author, exhausted, and has returned to his old university to find the inspiration and, in doing so, seems to be back to himself in the student. Jemaine Clement co-stars as a teacher. The movie comes out on the 7th of August.

We are what we are

HBO has a new series coming from Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me by your name, which implies a greater time glamour teens who live in Italy. This first teaser is super short, but it is the one that gives just enough Call Me by your name vibrations that interest me. The show begins in September.

She dies tomorrow

Amy Seimetz wrote and directed this psychological thriller strange and dryly comic about a woman who believes that she is going to die and the people around them who are starting to believe. The film has received excellent reviews in SXSW, and now he is heading to theaters (and drive-ins) on the 31st of July, before being released on 7 August.

Valley of the gods

