7 pairs of father and son who have won the championship of the WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” and his father, Rocky Johnson were great couples who won the WWE | Albert L. Ortega / .
Generations and generations of fighters have crossed the rings of the WWE, which many of the parents and the children. The big stars of the fight have left a significant mark, and even had a great influence on their children who followed in their footsteps and have even won the championship as them. Then, we make a review of 7 pairs of parents-children that have experienced the same victories.
Rocky Johnson and his son, “The Rock” has won the world team championship. Johnson, father, was one of the first fighters of the african-american to win this title. Years later, his son has done him proud winning the title on five occasions.
The superstar third-generation Curtis Axel continued the legacy of his late father, “Mr. Perfect”, which has become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. And like his father, he also has won the intercontinental championship. It has been classified as “Better than perfect”, a trait of confidence in him, that he has inherited from his father and his grandfather, also a wrestler.
The member of the hall of fame of the WWE, Rikishi, he was already a veteran when the title of the WWE Tag Team title was created and won by his twin sons Jimmy and Jey Uso (The Usos). Rikishi in his moment of glory was winning the world team championship along with Scotty 2 Hotty Too Cool. Their children, the fans and the fans have made their own and have won the Slammys 2014 and 2015, the Tag Team of the year. They are also the current champions of the team labels of SmackDown.
The father and the son were both elevated to the glory of the championship Cruiserweight. Between the two, they have seven kingdoms. Six of Chavo Jr, and one of Chavo Classic (who is the holder of the registered title of the oldest). Unlike other couples, we were able to match at one of the edges of the WWE.
“The Million Dollar Man” and his son can be proud of having won the world team championship. Ted’s father had three kingdoms to the sides of the IRS; while Ted Jr. has done her thing twice next to Cody Rhodes.
The family Flair can boast of having had in its history two great fighters, champions of the championship of the united States. Ric Flair has experienced six periods with the u.s. title; and his son is also gone for them. In fact, Ric, that was a figure of world can’t wait at the time his son has won, was proud to present its heritage with the first place in the competition.
Dustin Rhodes has followed in the footsteps of his father and won the championship of the united States as “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes had done years before. Rhodes Mr. there was no doubt that it has transmitted to his sons the values and the determination to win very well as “the Natural” not only did it, but it was even better to win the title of Star-Spangled himself two times.