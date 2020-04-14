7 series to watch during the month of April

Here is our series selection for the month of April of the new shows not to be missed.

The shows are already available

“The Mandalorian “

The new streaming service, Disney +having landed in France on 7 April, and brings with him several movies and tv shows including his show original “The Mandalorian,” which takes place in the universe Sci-Fi of Star Wars. You will fall without doubt you also under the undeniable charm of Baby Yoda ! If you’re a fan of the legendary saga, this show is for you.

“Tales From The Loop “

This series is available on Amazon Prime Video since 3 April.

The story is inspired by pictures of Simon Stålenhag, a Swedish artist ! The show thus has a atmosphere futuristic. The writer Nathaniel Halpern explores the complexity of human relations in a city built on a machine called ” The Loop “.

Jonathan Pryce, Duncan, Joiner, and Rebecca Hall are part of the cast of the fantasy series. Each episode is centered on a character different who is facing a weird occasion caused by ” The Loop “.

“Run “

Available on the OCS since the 13 April, this series follows the adventures of Billy and Ruby.

The two have a pact together, fifteen years ago, when they were a couple, they are promised to escape together if one of them sending the other a message” During “or” Run ” in the original version.

This romantic comedy meet Merrit Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in the cast.

The series not yet available

April brings us several series interesting waiting eagerly to begin with “Mrs America “ which will be available on 16 April on Canal+ Series.

Cate Blanchett embodies the role of Phyllis Schlaflyan activist of the conservatism in american during the 70’s. She is fiercely opposite the ratification of an amendment that would give the same rights to women as to the men.

Come in addition to the actress with multiple academy awards, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Margo Martindale.

The return of the series that we already know

A little later in April, more precisely on the 24th of the month, the series “Defending Jacob “ to be released on Apple TV+. Inspired by the best seller William Landay, the series begins with the discovery of a corpse. The son of the attorney the district is accused of murder the young murdered. The father will do everything possible to prove the innocence of his son. The cast of the series is impressive with Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, J. K. Simmons and Cherry Jones ! And Chris Evans is not the only star of Marvel that will be a series towards the end of the month. Mark Ruffalo plays the roles of two twin brothers in the show “I Know This Much Is True “ that will be available on the OCS on April 28.

On April 26, will also mark the return of the series “Vida “ with its last season on StarzPlay. This series follows two sisters of Latin origin in the United States after the death of their mother.

