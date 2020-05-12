7 stars who have made the art

Some cribs seem to have been blessed by the visit of several fairies. This is probably the reason why some of the stars of the song or the big screen multiply the talents and flourish in the visual creation.

While Snoop Dogg creates a portrait with the hardware available to it, that Reese Witherspoon is update watercolorand that we are still waiting for news of Britney and her career as a painter, here is an overview of the artistic works of some of the biggest celebrities of the Twenty-first century.

The painting introspective of Lucy Liu

Even before beginning his prolific career in the seventh art, Lucy Liu was interested in the visual arts. In adolescence, she realized, collages and photographs in his Queens home in New York, or at political events. His first photo series, precise Artsy, has been created during a demonstration for the right to abortion in Washington.

The time passing, the actress has experimented with the textile arts, sculpture and screen printing, but it is through painting that she prefers to express themselves. It is as a painter that she has had the privilege to see his works exhibited for the first time, in January 2019, the National Museum of Singapore. For the actress of chinese origin, the art represents a valve that is creative and introspective :

“Because we are an immigrant family and that I am of the first generation, I’ve always felt an imbalance of belonging. At the beginning, it was just the language barrier, because I don’t speak English, then it was because of what I looked like. I think that art allows you to evaluate his or her own psychology in relation to the child that we had and putting the light on things that we had never understood.”

The madness ceramic Seth Rogen

It’s been several years, Seth Rogen has developed a passion for ceramics. First occupied by various forms of ashtrays (the canadian actor is well known for its consumption of weed), it was set to pottery (a “therapeutic activity”, according to him) before containment. But the quarantine seems to have speeded things up. Related Post: Coronavirus: The solidarity of the stars of Italian football

Invited to participate in videoconferencing with the issuance of the Jimmy Kimmelhe has admitted to having greatly increased his consumption of cannabis (“pot” in English) at the same time that it has amplified its activity ceramics (“pottery” in the language of Shakespeare – a beautiful coincidence lexical).

The actor and his wife are the proud owners of three towers of pottery, a special oven and the regular supply of the clay. In addition to a myriad of ashtrays and vases, Seth Rogen, is in the design of various soap dispensers : what mingle the useful with the pleasant.

The vibrant portraits of Jemima Kirke

The actress Jemima Kirkenotably known for her role as Jessa Johansson in the series Girls, is a graduate of the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design since 2008. His artistic work is “priority number 1” even before the comedy.

Jemima Kirke painted almost exclusively of people she knows as well as children, and often naked. In his studio in new york, she painted mesmerizing faces – female, mostly – tunes or sad or serious, which invite contemplation and introspection.

The bromance arty of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

“Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are in the evening and sculpt.” One could think of a fantasy straight out of the mind of a·e a fan of ceramic lovers·the two players considered most sexy in the last thirty years, and yet it is the reality.

The two friends would be heard as the guys in the fair on the set of the film by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. It is therefore quite natural that after long days of filming they were hanging out together in the evening, most often in the “studio of the sculpture of Brad” :

“Sometimes, they hang out with the homies artists, Brad, other times they are all two, brought back a close at the time. Leo brings sandwiches from their favorite place, Fat, Salsa’s, and then they spend the rest of the night making art until the early morning.”

If one does not know unfortunately not what can look like their creations, Brad Pitt has never been afraid to confide in about their desires of artistic. In a long interview granted to GQ may 2017 after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the actor was entrusted to you in detail on this tumultuous period of his life and how to manage them, thanks to the art :

“I do everything. I work with clay, plaster, steel, wood. I am trying to get to new material. You know, I catch myself. This is a occupation very lonely. It is a lot of manual work – this is what I need at this time. It is necessary to hang out the clay, cut it, move it, clean it all up. But I catch myself. Yesterday, I was not asked. I had a lot of thoughts in a chaotic – and what I was doing was far from being controlled, and balanced or perfect. It was chaotic. […]”

The instant poetic Solange Knowles

Since Solange Knowles occupies more of the front of the stage, the world never ceases to marvel at his talents, of his songs R & B, alternative, touching his clips to the aesthetic always hyper-licked. The artistic sensibilities of the younger sister of Beyoncé does not stop there as it also has with a lot of talent in photography.

Since early 2010, the singer originally from Houston feeds his personal blog, My Damn Blogits poetic images that play with the colors, the overexposure and the softness of his compositions. Abstract or taken on the spot, they allow a dive in his daily life.

The political works (and fruity) Jim Carrey

To heal a broken heart, Jim Carrey is seriously put to the painting and sculpture there has been about six years. What started as a simple recreational activity soon turned into an obsession. After a moment, her home has found herself flooded with his works, as he tells it in a mini-documentary released in 2017, I Needed Color : “[Mes œuvres] were everywhere, they were part of the furniture.”

Inspired by the love and the end of the feeling of love, Jim Carrey unloads his emotions and the depths of his psyche, in his paintings, and his drawings and sculptures.

“I don’t know what the painting teaches me, but I know that it frees me, it frees me of the future, the past, regrets, worries. […] I like to feel alive and the art is evidence of this. You can see what I like in the colors that I use, you can see my inner life by the darkness of some of them, you can see what I want by the glow found in others.”

His hobby is professionalized since it is represented by the californian gallery Maccarone. Although they have long staged political figures in his works (Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, or Benito Mussolini), Jim Carrey has announced that the angle militant of his work was nearing its end, as it had now developed a passion for mangoes. “They represent abundance and sweetness of the gifts of the universe”, has he entrusted to you. This resolution was quickly forgotten, because the actor could not help but react, pencils in hand, to the condemnation of Harvey Weinstein.

The fruitful parallel career of Cole Sprouse

We had already talked about the parallel career of photographer Cole Sprouse. When he’s not running in the series Riverdalethe american actor pulls out his camera to photo-shoots, professional or impromptu, with his colleagues and friend·e·s on her many travels. The one who “sillustrates as much in landscape as in portrait” plays cleverly “with the shadows, color, black and white, nature” for our greatest pleasure.