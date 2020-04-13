7 steps to relax from head to toe, at home

With Lanqi, a specialist massages chinese, one relaxes from head to toe, to find a serene face.

1. A clenched jaw hardens the features and promotes the appearance of dark circles. For décrisper this area key, it is mass with-inch the first quarter of the jaw just below the ear lobes, for 5 minutesby movement of return.

2. Considered as the fingers of the beauty, because related to “nerves” key of the body and with a strength and flexibility specific the middle finger and the ring finger, are your best tools for apply your day cream in small pats.

3. Dip your right thumb in thesesame oil and ginger. Drag the glabella (frontal bone) to the fontanelle 36 times. Then, with both thumbs, divergez to the bumps front and make small back-and-forth towards the temples (36 times). The stimulation of these points located on the meridian of governor helps to release.

4. Drink most often at temperature of the body, water should be warm but not hot with lime and organic honey. By purifying the stomach, the small decoction helps greatly to lighten the complexion.

5. It darkens on red vegetables to restore the yang energy which is still at its minimum in this season, and avoid eating raw foods or too watery (watermelon, cucumber…) more appropriate for the summer.

6. With the pulp of index, middle and ring fingers placed gently on the upper eyelids closed, it is small rotations. 10 times right, 10 times to the left, the top of a massage lymphatic.

7. Think of make a hammam of the feet to drive out moisture, followed by a session of foot reflexology to rid the nervous system of its tensions and reactivate the energetic zones of the body, including those of the face.

Lanqi offers a concept “Steam of the feet “a memorandum of care détoxiants. We start by asking our feet in a tank steam that contains extracts of plants, during 20 min. During this time, the practitioner we mass the legs to encourage total relaxation. We finish with a session of réexologie plantar.

