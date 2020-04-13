7 years ago, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles tendon and continued playing

It was the Friday April 12, 2013 and the meeting between The los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors it was very even during the last quarter. There were three minutes and each basket was beginning to be worth gold. The team led by Kobre Bryant I was down by two points and the time came for the legend to appear.

Kobe looked at the ring and felt a ‘shot’ in the heel of Achilles, did not imagine the serious lusión that suffered the fall, and still managed to get a foul to the defender. His face as he predicted the worst, of course, as all warrior is not immortal and she started to limp. Do you leave the court? This was not an option.

Photo: Gettyimages.



“Broke, I can’t walk. I’ve tried to do a little bit of pressure on the heel, but there is nothing there. The feeling is that I do not have tendon,” said Bryant after the game, but not before letting us the memorable scene today, seven years later, we remember.

Today it just 7 years ago, Kobe Bryant tore the Achilles Tendon (the injury that marked the decline of his career). With the torn tendon, had the eggs to pull and score 2 free kicks, that would be worth the Lakers to qualify for the Play Offs pic.twitter.com/FVHpvbMabr — More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1)

April 12, 2020





He already knew, had his Achilles tendon torn, but he returned to the free throw line a limp to run the two shots: it’s In! The fans in the Stapless Center saw it as a leg and scored the two points of a match that ended up gaining the Lakers by 118 to 116.

“A day will begin a new journey (retirement), but today (the day of the injury) is not the day. ‘If you see me fight with a bear, pray for the bear’. I always liked that phrase. That is the mentality of ‘Mamba’: we do not abandon, we do not acobardamos, we don’t run away. We endure and conquer”, said Kobe Bryant.