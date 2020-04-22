7 YOUTUBE channels to better UNDERSTAND the music

The advent of the internet and the democratization of the home studio has resulted in one of the largest waves of musical creation of the modern era. And if a significant part of all these musicians, as well as the majority of their compositions, are still confidential, and the currents that affect the general public multiplied, and the popular music shows influences from many genres and sub-genres which transform little by little. To the point that it is sometimes difficult to locate in what became the music, to have an eye on everything that is being done and understand the codes of emerging artists. Major field currently in France, the rap sees meet more and more new fans that the older generation sometimes struggles to be considered at their fair value. On the side of the rock, a little more sleep at home, the ingredients in digital continue to be perceived as a betrayal on the part of purists. Pop music as it takes over a year a turn minimalist, stripped down, after a good period of grandiloquence, to which Billie Eilish has put to an end.

It is logical that with such a mass moving of content to dissect in all directions, the YouTube channels dedicated to the analysis of music will be made legion. Many of those creators located in the United States, a very important part of these contents are English-speaking, a brake is possible when it comes to addressing a technical vocabulary. Thus, 7 channels on YouTube totally French-speaking that we all gather here, held by seven designers and creative, and that will bring you new knowledge of the codes of musical genres, the way in which they are currently being appropriated by new artists, the composition techniques of today, practices of a particular instrument… Or just come fill your general culture by the stories of the creations of some of the major works.