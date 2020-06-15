700 people demonstrated in support of the employees of Halle berry

They were numerous to say, his anger and anxiety. This Saturday the 13th of June, around 700 people gathered in front of the station of logistics of The Room in Issoudun and shown in the center of the city. A mobilization of support to 489 employees in the berry of the sign, under threat of dismissal. 287 people are working in the presentation of Issoudun, 202 in the one of the Maltings to Montierchaume.

The Hall, owned by the group Vivarte, is in bankruptcy. The candidates for recovery have disclosed their offers to the commercial court, which must decide in the next few weeks. Only two potential buyers are interested in taking up the store in berry, keeping only fifty employees, the better.

Event in Issoudun, of the employees of the logistics of the deposits out of The Room in the department of Indre, threatened to close. On June 13, 2020. © Radio France

– Émeline Ferry

In the procession, hundreds of employees that had come to share their anger and their disappointment. Many are afraid of not finding a job in the region, are in difficulty, often with credits on the back and the studies of the children to pay…

To the front of the procession, many local elected officials were also mobilized. Among them, André Laignel, the mayor of Issoudun, Gil Averous, the mayor of Châteauroux, Nicolas Forissier, member of parliament for the Indre, or even senator Patricia Gerbaud.

A new event will be held on Saturday, June 20 at Chateauroux. The procession will leave from the park of Belle-Isle.

