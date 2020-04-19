72 teams who played in the Ascent MX, and disappeared

This is a sad story, no happy ending. It was supposed that when, in 1994, the directors of the Mexican Soccer federation changed the name of the Second Division to First, it would be because of the differences between the equipment of the categories would not be so many, that the leap for those that came from below it would not be so high or so long…

But everything was in good intentions. Spent a little more than 25 years, and yes, there were changes, but of the city, of name, of owners. What did not change was the instability that both are condemned.

In all that time, there was a tournament in which not announced that a team had disappeared and another appeared out of nothing; that a city was to have a football and appeared to another, or stadium had, but all of a sudden it was already the seat of a club.

It was a project that was born with 17 teams, among which were the eternal aspiring to climb at First, as the Pachuca, Zacatepec, and Acapulco, but with the passage of time amounted to more than 70 that came and went, with changes square, in the name, owners and even desafiliaciones, things that are in place to strengthen the division, made it increasingly lose ground.

Came the first changes in the late 90’s. The FMF ordered that each club First had a subsidiary in the First, to promote the development of players. Was increased to 24 participants.

Another change of idea came to the Opening 2009. Now the tournament would be called League of Ascentbut instead of improving, the instability grew. In addition to the faults above, it is emphasized the lack of payment to players, removal of membership and to the owners past and present nothing legal.

And began to die slowly. Of 18 teams, spent to 17. He finished a tournament and came desafiliaciones as of the Warriors of Hermosillothe Indians of Juárez City, spent the time and also fenecieron franchises like Durango, Irapuato and Piety.

In 2012 it was the last attempt to keep alive the division, in an operation open heart and you will be called Ascenso MX. This change meant a greater control, a better level, and rules that put on to the clubs upon their arrival at the First Division, or call now League MX.

It would be a successful change, but the reality is that he never finished taking off. The teams were not able to provide the more stringent regulations (certification) and the Closing 2020 kicked-off with the number of competitors below the history: of 12 teams.

The last clubs to go away were the Potros UAEM and the Loros de Colima. The first is put aside due to lack of resources, since the University closed the key, of money as a football; the second, which came from the Premier Leaguethey were after the death of its owner, Jimmy Goldsmith.

So, from the hand of the pandemic by the coronavirus, the Ascent MX he died, without a tournament finished, with a champion in the air, and a new promise, a new project that hopes to allow him to be reborn.

