8 anecdotes about the filming of Game Of Thrones !

Actress Sophie Turner tells 8 stories about the filming of the series Game Of Thrones ! It gives you more details.

During the 9 season of Game of Thrones, millions of viewers were able to follow the evolution of the characters from the series. In fact, we often had the impression of seeing them grow over the seasons.

It is also the case for the actress Sophie Turner. In fact, it has been seen to grow his character as the series progressed. And this becomes more apparent when one knows the hidden stories behind its transformations.

So let’s see what Sophie Turner has to tell us about sur behind-the-scenes of the series. The seasons of the series Game Of Thrones, we discovered the actress Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner : his memories of the filming

Today Sophie Turner reveals a few anecdotes behind-the-scenes of the series. To start with the fact that his parents did not know that she auditionnait for a role in the series !

In effect at the time it was only 13 years old ! “I have not told my parents that I auditionnait for a role in Game Of Thrones. They have learned a little about by chance ! ” explains the young woman.

Another revelation: the young actress was terrified when his first day of shooting. It is quite normal to be intimidated by the set of a great series.

But despite this it was a very good experience for the young actress. Elsewhere Sophie Turner and Maise Williams are became friends from the start !

Now huui, moreover, they are very close. The other thing that you didn’t know about the young actress : her optimism.

In fact, it is said that she “see life in pink “. The other side, the actress says be very happy to have worked with Lena Headey.

Moreover, it says that it learned a lot at his side. Finally, it explains to you the famous story of the glass of coffee that is found in an episode.

A glass that is not absolutely not go unnoticed for fans of the series. But unfortunately to this day we don’t really know how he ended up there.

