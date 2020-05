I love movies that involve just a day of exploration, discussion, and fall in love with, so Before We Go is an interesting addition to the genre. It is configured in a manner which, logically, will not end probably never with happiness for this pair. However, it is less to be together, and their journey as individuals and as a duo. Movies like this only work if the tracks are complex and have enough chemistry to carry the plot. Fortunately, Evans is ridiculously charming in this film.