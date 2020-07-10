8 movies that have been filmed in the city of Strasbourg

The age of the possible (1996)

Pascale Ferran has made this film with ten students-actors of the school of the National Theater of Strasbourg. He speaks of twenty years, who are forced to do the choice of the lovers and professionals to be decisive before embarking on the ” real life “. Necessarily, the students of NER have been filmed in the streets of Strasbourg !

Indigenous (2006)

This film from Rachid Bouchareb, in which we can see Jamel Debbouzewe see the role of the natives during the Second World War. It is only at the end is for you to recognize Strasbourg and its Instead of Iron Man : one of the actors is in a the tram of the CTS ! Clearly, it is for this reason that the film has been nominated for the César for best set design.

In the city of Sylvia (2007)

This film hispano-French follows a man who seeks to find the woman that he had known six years before. He returns to Strasbourg, the city where he had seen this Sylvia for the first time in the bar of ” The Aviators “ (the street of the Sisters). Haunted by this memory, what we can see a walk in the city his researchfollow a woman for hours without daring to address it (archi creepy, we know) and at the end discovers that he is the wrong person… At least, discover Strasbourg at all angles !

All the Suns (2011)

Philippe Claudel tells us here the story of Alessandro, Italian father widowed and single, who lives in Strasbourg with Irina, his 15-year-old daughter, and his brother Luigi. Between your desire to be the father of the model and his brother who wants to become a political refugee since Berlusconi is in power, Alessandro could forget your love of life. And what is more important, we can see him tours Solex on our beautiful streetsso we are happy.

Sherlock Holmes 2 : a Game of shadows (2011)

Yes yes we are not kidding, our beloved Robert Downey Jr. came in turn the result of Sherlock Holmes, where he must defeat his enemy Moriarty, at the feet of our beloved Cathedral ! You have the right to an excellent plan on this beauty at the beginning of the movie, before a a bomb explodes and that the smoke of vienna, we blur the view… That will be in the news ! Necessarily, the the city had to go back in 1891 for the 3 days of filming. In summary, a movie two million euros that begins with us !

That Allah bless France (2014)

The film adaptation of his autobiographical novel, ‘ Abd Al-Malik tells the story of Régis, the son of immigrants and a giftedraised by his catholic mother with his two brothers in the Neuhofin the City of Strasbourg. The topics of the the crimethe rap and the religion are discussed. And, of course, that says Neuhof said that the plans of the The cathedral ofthe Petite Francethe The park of the Orangerie… And even a drink on the terrace, clothes rack !

Baden-Baden (2016)

Ana returns to her hometownStrasbourg, after a failed experiment in shooting a film abroad. You set a goal of redesign the bathroom of his grandmother. But this summer, she falls back into the arms of his ex and try to keep your balance. In the trailer, you can see the Presqu Island André Malraux and a boat fly !

My chicken (2017)

This is the story of Vincent, who, at 18 years of age, he saw his first (great) anguish. Fortunately, their parents are there to help, leaves him to follow a program that is very special and even extreme move on to something else. This French comedy with Isabelle Nanty and Pierre-François Martin-Laval it was partly filmed in our streets, so we recommend you be attentive to what is going on in the background!!!