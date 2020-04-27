8 things you never knew (maybe) not on Awkwafina

Rapper, actress, activist, Awkwafina is revealed later on, but she quickly managed to become indispensable.

1 / FAMILY – Awkwafina, Nora Lum, his real name, was born on June 2, 1988 to New York and she grew up in the neighborhood of Forest Hills, located in Queens. She is the only daughter of Wally, sino-american, who works in a law firm, and Tia, a painter in south korea. Her mother died when she was only 4 years old. She was raised primarily by his paternal grandmother, Powah, which she says she is her best friend.

2 / DOUBLE PLAY – Nora started rapping at the age of 13 years, the best means of expression for “the teenage rage” it used to be. At 15, she becomes Awkwafina. More than a nickname, it is his alter ego, “definitely a person that I have repressed. Awkwafina is a large and impetuous, it says it all what she thinks and not thinking of the consequences. Nora is neurotic and thinks too much.”

3 / MUSIC – She attended a high school artistic renowned LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. The institution counts among its former students Liza Minnelli, Timothy Chalamet, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Aniston, or Adrien Brody. She studied classical music and jazz, and plays the trumpet, the instrument should be as loud as she could find (she has a tattoo on the left arm – and not a model !).

4 / STUDIES – After high school, she flies to Beijing, China, in order to study the mandarin : “As an asian American and not speaking chinese, I felt the difficulty of not being enough asian in China, and not enough american in America. So I really had the shock of having two identities in China. It was difficult for me”, she confessed. Back in the United States, she continued her studies at the State University of New York, where she getsin 2011, a diploma in journalism and Women’s Studies”.

5 / RAP – If Awkwafina has done a few internships in the media and worked in publishing houses, this is the rap she is passionate about really. In 2012, she released a first title, My Vag (My Vagina – so the answer to My Dickof Micky Avalon, released six years earlier) : “I didn’t want My Vag to be a feminist message, has she explained. I didn’t have that rap on my own genitals.” Awkwafina has two self-produced albums to its credit : Yellow Ranger (2014) and In Fina We Trust (2018).

6 / DISCOVERY – Her song My Vag knows a some success and it is… to be fired from his job. But also be discovered by Judy McGrath, a producer of television. Awkwafina finds himself the host of a talk-show, Tawkand then joined Girl Code, a program broadcast on MTV. In 2015, this is a guide to the best addresses in New York she leaves, a book simply titled Awkwafina’s NYC.

7 / COMEDY – In 2016, Awkwafina is taking its first steps as aactress in Our worst neighbors 2 (with Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne and Zac Efron). In 2018, it is one of the “braqueuses” d’Ocean’s 8 and finds himself on the poster of the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. In 2019, it plays in The farewell : for his performance in this film Lulu Wang, she won the Golden Globe for best actress (in a comedy or musical film), a first for an actress of asian origin.

8 / UBIQUITY In the coming months, Awkwafina will be on all fronts. On the small screenshe is the heroine of the series is semi-autobiographical Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens in which she plays a fictional version of herself (on Comedy Central) ; on the big screen, we will see in Breaking News In Yuba County, Tate Taylor (with Mila Kunis and Juliette Lewis), The Proma musical comedy made by Ryan Murphy (with Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (a production Marvel expected in 2021). Also a voice actress, she will lend her voice to the gull Eureka in the adaptation in live-action The Little Mermaid.

