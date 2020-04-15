8 ways Frozen 2 is better than the original (and 6 ways in which it is not)

After six long, long years, we finally got the sequel to one of the most popular films of all time, Frozen. He’s a good boy! The suite has its own problems, of course, but all in all, this is a very strong who does a lot of things correctly.

Today, we are going to examine five reasons why the sequel is superior, as well as five reasons why the original takes the cake. Let’s get right to the purpose.

Updated by Colby Tortorici on April 9, 2o20: With Frozen 2 is making its way to Disney + a little earlier than expected due to the impact of COVID-19, we felt it appropriate to take another look at these films to determine which of the two was the best and name a clear victor. Read on to see who wins.

15 Better: the animation

It’s a given that in the period of six years between the two outputs, Frozen 2 would be more beautiful than the original film. While the original was still absolutely beautiful, the sequel pushes even the limits. Stunning water features, ice sculptures, and even Elsa undergo a transformation that looks great. There is nothing in this film that seems to be poor. All in Frozen 2 is simply magnificent from beginning to end.

14 No better: the originality

The originality of the whole concept Frozen is not really as fresh as it was in the original. Although the charm of the characters do not disappear at all during their second output, the idea of the quartet simply lacks the same uniqueness as the one they had in their first film. However, this is only a minor concern, because the characters still offer a ton of entertainment which is certainly worth to be looked at.

13 Better: a natural progression

Of course, while the concept of Frozen 2 is not as new as the original film, the story has a meaning, in the whole. The characters have the impression of being where they should be at this stage of their life. Their motivations seem real. We didn’t necessarily need a Frozen 2, but this film proves that he has the right to exist, this is not just a grab money shamelessly that exists to print money for Disney, what he always does anyway.

12 Better: the original soundtrack

Let it Go is death. She was murdered. By that, you ask? Oh, it’s simple. By Into the Unknown. The soundtrack to Frozen 2 is fantastic. Elsa has two fantastic songs, Anna shines more than once, Kristoff finally gets his own song (and it is everything you could dream of), Olaf between, and the whole is fantastic.

Although all the songs are fantastic, the soundtrack also contains three versions of pop songs, performed by Panic! at the disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer. All these performances are excellent. The soundtrack is absolutely fantastic from beginning to end. It also presents some excerpts of the film! We do not deserve it at all. We don’t deserve all Idina Menzel.

11 No better: the relationship of Anna and Elsa

Spoilers follow for the rest of the article!

The structuring of Frozen 2 will keep Elsa and Anna on hand for most of the film. In all honesty, this has a sense of narrative and makes the story very strong. Unfortunately, you can’t help but wonder how would have been things if the story had been a little different and that Anna and Elsa were able to work together. Instead, Frozen 2 follows in the footsteps of Frozen and keeps the sisters in travel separated for the majority of the film. Although they have good moments between them, it is a bit disappointing.

10 Best: Olaf

Of course, Olaf the kills to the left and to the right in the second movie, it is what he does best. His comic relief is as great as ever. Olaf has been one of the strong points of Frozen original, and it is no different in the sequel. It is funny, heartwarming, and his song is great; it has everything for the second time. Really the best snowmen.

9 No better: supporting Cast

The Frozen original had a few secondary characters that are interesting, such as Hans and all the inhabitants of Weasletown. Also, Rapunzel was there because why would she not? These characters have added to the film. and the secondary characters of Frozen 2 is really a non-entity. They really don’t add anything to the film in a significant way, with the exception of a few interesting moments here and there. All in all, they just did it advance the plot and have not done anything too exciting for the film.

8 Better: the outfits Elsa

HAIR. In Frozen 2, Elsa does the unthinkable and lets down her hair! Yes, you’ve heard. Everyone has a new wardrobe in the suite, Anna looks great of course. However, Elsa kills him.

She gets a dress completely new, this is just awesome. But we must return to the hair. He looks absolutely fantastic while he is down, and it is so beautifully animated, good God. Never someone’s hair were also important, but those of Elsa the are really.

7 Not better: the character of Elsa

In Frozen 2, the character of Elsa does not undergo large changes, it is almost as if she learned nothing in the original film. Elsa always prefer to meet all the challenges itself, instead of working with his friends to solve their problems. Elsa returns instead of Anna. Did she think really that it would work? She needs to know that his sister will not stay sitting while Elsa puts himself in danger. Of course, Anna ends up saving Elsa in the end, fortunately, but Elsa would have had to really learn a thing or two in the original film, about herself and her sister.

6 Best: the character of Anna

Fortunately, Anna sees a good amount of growth in Frozen 2. Throughout the film, we see her struggle with themes that are very dark, and the fact that Elsa goes alone enrages Anna, and rightly so. She still needs to rescue his sister, but she does not want him. She still loves him. Despite the hardships that Elsa treats Anna in Frozen 2, the new queen of Arendelle persists.

5 Not better: the character of Kristoff

Although Kristoff had good moments in the film, as his song solo, as mentioned above, it doesn’t really do much throughout the film. His story had no real meaning. He has the impression that Anna is no longer interested, but this is not the case, and there’s really not much reason for him to think that this is the case at all, it does it in any way. Once again, this gives an amazing song.

4 Best: the story

In a general sense, Frozen 2 has a better script than its predecessor. It deals with themes heavier, has different consequences, it is just stronger overall. Frozen 2 goes further and delves into the origins of Elsa and Anna in new ways. Looking at the big picture, Frozen 2 tells a better story than Frozen. However, there is a problem with the story, which overall slows down a little. The end.

3 Not be better: the end

The end of Frozen 2 is just a bit … fast? Things move so fast in the last moments of the film. Of course, this is a film for children, it is therefore logical that it should complete fairly quickly. However, with only five more minutes, the end of Frozen 2 would have had much more impact. The conflict ends so quickly that it made things seem a little cheap. All in all, the story is awesome. However, the end simply takes away the experience. It doesn’t make the movie bad at all, but prevents it from mounting even higher. This will break up still the box-office, with or without a perfect ending.

2. Better: know

Frozen 2 delves more deeply into the tradition of the powers of Arendelle and Elsa. We better understand the world in which live our protagonists, which was missing in the first film. We also discover in depth the powers of Elsa, how and why they exist and why they exist in it. Learn to understand why Elsa has her powers was something that a sequel should do, and this has been very well managed in Frozen 2. It does not appear that the explanation was created to be an explanation, it just fits .

1 winner: Frozen 2

Frozen 2 is a better movie than the original, that’s for sure. There are certainly a lot of things that the original does better than the sequel, but all in all, Frozen 2 is a movie much stronger than the original. Whether or not we have a third film to conclude a trilogy, is currently in abeyance, but anyway, here we have two animation films spectacular.

