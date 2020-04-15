80s Heavy Metal Horror Throwback Fun

Escape the real world with a horror film of the 80’s. We Summon the Darkness is full of tropes of genre classics. The student appealing, the satanic rituals, and the soundtrack to heavy metal have a completely different approach here. We Summon the Darkness does not follow the standard scenario of the slasher. The revelations come soon. They are fairly obvious, but fun nonetheless. An end-literally dark-had my eyes tight.

In 1988, in the rural areas of Indiana, three best friends are on their way to a concert of heavy metal. The soldiers of Satan have faithful fans in Alexis mistress (Alexandra Daddario), Val sensual (Maddie Hasson) and Bev awkwardly shy (Amy Forsyth). The girls turn off the information on their car radio. Of serial murders mysterious have tormented the Midwest. While the number of dead increases, a preacher of fire and brimstone local (Johnny Knoxville) accuses the music of the devil.

RELATED: Disney + exceeds 50 million subscribers in the world

Beautiful girls attract the attention of their fellow metalheads. They choose to party after the concert with Mark (Keean Johnson), Kovacs (Logan Miller) and Ivan (Austin Swift). The group destroyed the luxurious home of Alexis while her parents are absent. What begins as a feast of alcohol and meetings turns into a fight wild for their life. They become the perfect targets for the blood-thirsty killers.

We Summon the Darkness runs to eighty-three minutes. The rapid pacing makes the blood run early. A good surprise is that the characters are well established. The screenwriter Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex) had previously worked with the star and executive producer Alexandra Daddario. It gives him time to shine in the opening scenes of the crucial. The girls joke and insult while driving. Their dialogue and their reactions create an understanding of early dynamics of friendship. These links become more critical during the peak frenzy.

We Summon the Darkness is violent, but not too horrible. The film is fortunately not a torture porn nonsense. Don’t be afraid of the researchers of blood. There are a lot of stabbings and spray in the arteries. The female characters are not proved. There is no gratuitous nudity. The script addresses what is expected of women in horror movies. Then gives the public a new perspective on the power of girls. It is the fulfillment of the film’s key.

The last act of We Summon the Darkness takes place mainly in the mansion the night. The power has been turned off. The characters fight each other with their attackers in dark environments. The bad decisions made in light of the filmmakers sabotage the action. These scenes were honestly difficult to see. The concept was to increase the fear and tension. It is hard to do when everything gets mixed up in a black soupeseux. We Summon the Darkness loses its advantage with this defect film.

We Summon the Darkness is short, but a nice distraction. This is not a horror film and no brains. The plot and characters were better than expected. The cinematography is sometimes grim, but not a killer during the broadcast. I would be more negative in a theatrical setting on the big screen. Keean Johnson also sports a mullet sweet. All in all, this is a pretty good respite from the onslaught of dismal statistics. We Summon the Darkness is a production of Highland Entertainment Group and the Fyzz Facility. It will be available on April 10, on request from Saban Films.

Topics: Streaming

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or official position of Movieweb.

Film critic, storyteller, and praying for the dolphins grow and do better.