9 celebs who prove to us that jogging is the new cool

Anna Wintour Emily Ratajkowski via Sophie Turner, the stars are the peak of the jogging trend in the full period of confinement.

Because even if a handful of beings superhuman (or with a commitment) continues to wear jeans, we, common mortals, spend most of our time in our uniform self-declared containment : the jogging. Basic sportwear the ultimate in comfort, it has become – a little in spite of himself – our faithful companion of forty.

Jogging, it is trendy !

A lack of being able to get out and enjoy the rays of the sun and out on our best outfit in spring, we offer a cure cozy slipping into the sweat pants, fuzzy synonym of comfort. The celebrities – also subject to the quarantine, and above all human – have opted for the plan B mode, while comfort and prove to us with looks more relaxing than ever, that jogging is the new cool. And this is not Anna Wintour who will say the opposite : on the account Instagram of the american edition of Vogue, the high priestess of fashion is displayed (against all odds) in a jogging, sitting in his office.

