9 clips of Rihanna that have marked his career

This is already 14 years that Rihanna is rocking the entire planet. The barbadian excels and knows how to always put his music on stage, in clips exceptional. Back on her greatest success.

Pon de replay (2005)

This is the first tube of the singer and it puts everyone of agreement. Belly to the air, or wearing a very sexy dress, Rihanna sways in the middle of the crowd in a nightclub. A clip and a song, dance and RnB that gives fishing, perfect for… The dancefloor-precisely !

Umbrella (2006)

Already known worldwide, the popularity of Rihanna is literally exploding with this song, a duet with Jay-Z. influences a lot more pop, hip-hop and RnB, this song marks a change of musical style for the star of Barbados. Short hair, dress in leather… With his umbrella, Rihanna appears more than ever as a femme fatale by chaining together the choreography is very sensual. The singer rose to the rank of diva.

Rude boy (2010)

This time, you can immerse yourself in a universe very colorful with the clip top in color Rude boy. During the shooting, the singer explained to MTV that this music video was “inspired by my roots in the caribbean. I love the reggae. (…) It was probably the video the most fun to turn.” Without doubt also inspired by the pop art movement, the clip has been viewed more than 480 million times on Youtube. Very danceable and rhythmic, the star mesmerizes his fans with déhanchés that will make you forget Shakira.

S&M (2011)

With this tube very dance and electro, Rihanna appears with a new look, a hair red electric and depicts the universe trash of Hollywood. As soon as you leave the clip of controversy because of the scenes daring. One sees there including Rihanna punish paparazzi. “I had the intention of doing something with the idea that it is censored, I wanted to make the clip of Rihanna’s provocative. (…) But people talk about it, so for me, it is successful”, had said on MTV at the time, Melina Matsoukas, director of the clip. If the clip has been censored in several countries, in France the clip has been broadcast with the identification “not recommended for children under 10 years of age.”

We found love (2011)

The clip We found love is a short film of four minutes, which wrote a true story. It portrays the love relationship that is tumultuous and conflictive Rihanna with her boyfriend of the time. Between the quarrels, the sex and drugs, the couple emotional tears throughout the video.

Diamond (2012)

“Each song is a different story, so the images are very specific to this story and this world. With Diamonds it was just a series of vignettes, we meet to help understand all the emotion of the song”, had explained Rihanna on MTV at the exit of the clip. In the video, the star of the show is largely filmed in black-and-white behind a black background. It is in all sobriety and sensuality. Huge hit, the clip has surpassed one billion views on Youtube.

Stay (2013)

Back to a more RnB. With the song Stay, Rihanna gets naked, in the proper sense, in a bathtub. Featuring with Mikky Ekko, the singer, very moving in this ballad, sharing a bathroom with the american artist. If most of the songs by Rihanna are very danceable, we love its simplicity and natural sound in this nice video.

Work (2016)

In Work, Rihanna shared the stage with Drake in a song to the sounds of reggae, pop and dance that remain in the head. As usual, she plays her sexuality up in a nightclub before finding himself alone with the canadian rapper. It is very very hot between the two, it lets you watch…

Wild Thoughts (2017)

The tube of the summer of 2017 DJ Khaled in collaboration with Rihanna set fire to the dancefloor in 2017 ! Shot in Miami, the clip showcases Rihanna’s very caliente. She does not hesitate to be very flirtatious in a nightclub and in a room, the combo winner of his clips. If the chorus remains in your head, it is normal, it is also very catchy.

Sources : MTV, France Soir, NRJ