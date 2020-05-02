9 images of Fast & Furious 9 to better spend the waiting

The delay was important. We will not be able to enjoy it Fast and furious 9 up to 21

April 2021. The situation due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus has motivated the

delay of the first major of the year 2020, and the new episode of the saga has also been

affected.

In order to animate the waiting, We bring you 9 pictures from the trailer and filming where

we can see this in action all the protagonists involved.

GALLERY OF 9 IMAGES FAST AND FURIOUS

(from left) Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(left, centre), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(from left) Jakob (John Cena) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(left to right) the director of photography Stephen F. Windon and the director Justin Lin on the set of F9.

(from left), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(from left), Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(from left) Han (Sung Kang) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

(from left), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Cardi B.

SYNOPSIS FAST

& The FURIOUS 9

Dom Toretto (Vin

Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but

they know that the danger still haunts this quiet. This time, the threat

will force Dom to face up to the sins of his past if he wants to save

those he loves the most. The team meets again to prevent a conspiracy of

on a global scale, led by one of the most dangerous murderers and the best

driver they have encountered; a man who is also the brother

disappeared from the Dom, Jakob (John Cena, which will also appear in the next

delivery of The Suicide Squad).

As we can see, there are new protagonists, characters

classics that come back unexpectedly, and, of course, to The whole family of Toretto engaged in a new missionas

always a real madness on the asphalt and, apparently in the trailer

Even in the air!

The frantic action typical of the Fast & the Furious, the April 21, 2021 (I hope no

more delays), we can see everyone on the big screen.