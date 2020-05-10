9 things you never knew (maybe) not on Jason Momoa

1/ ORIGINS – It is known under the name of Jason Momoa, but the original version, and complete, this is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa. He was born August 1, 1979 in Honolulu, Hawaii, mother, photographer, Coni, and a father painter, Joseph. When his parents separated, his mom was brought back to his Iowa native, where he grew up. In high school, he played football with a certain Brandon Routh, the future Superman from Bryan Singer.

2/ STUDIOUS – After graduating high school, Jason studied the biology marine and wildlife at the university of Colorado. It does not, however, passed his diploma preferring to return to Hawaii to reconnect with his father.

3/ DEBUT – Before becoming an actor, Jason (1,93 m) was first tried at the modeling : in 1999, he has even been elected “dummy hawaiian of the year”, he then presided over the contest of Miss Teen Hawaii USA. But Jason has also been a lifeguard in sea and surfer, a dual role that has helped him land his first role in… Alert in Hawaii (the followingBaywatch but Hawaii). He has played in the tenth and eleventh seasons (the last two). And he took the opportunity to take the muscle and letting the hair grow.

4/ KA MATE ! – Jason Momoa has then played in the series North Shore : Hôtel du Pacifique, Stargate : Atlantis and The Game before joining in 2011 Game of Thrones : he interpreted the role of the terrifying Khal Drogo, warrior, safe, rapist… (but whose forced marriage with Daenerys Targaryen will prove short but happy) in the first two seasons. How has he earned this role ? He was impressed – or rather, scared (according to his wordsall the world by performing a haka, a traditional war dance of the Maori (popularized by rugby players in new zealand).

5/ THE SPECIAL SIGN – In addition to its impressive stature, his tattoos and his full head of hair (long hair or, as a variant, dreadlocks), Jason Momoa is recognizable to the scar he wears the left eyebrow. Where does it come from ? In November 2008, while he was in a club in Hollywood, a man threw a beer bottle to the face. Jason came out with 140 stitches. Her attacker has been sentenced to five years prison. The “scar sexy Jason Momoa” has its own page Facebook more than 25,000 fans.

6/ EX – Handsome, Jason Momoa is not a deceiver in the series. From 1999 to 2006, he shared the life of the australian actress Simmone Mackinnon met on the filming ofAlert in Hawaii. The couple was fiance in 2004 and the young woman was at the heart of a exposure (collages in 3D) created by Jason and was installed for several months in a gallery in Adelaide : The Brown Bag Diaries : My Obsession With Simmone Jade Mackinnon.

7/ LOVE STORY – In 2006, through mutual friends, Jason met Lisa Bonet, known for having played in the Cosby Show and to have been the wife of musician Lenny Kravitz (with whom she had a daughter, Zoë, became an actress). She has twelve years older than him and is 36 inches shorter, but for him, this dream became a reality : he confessed to James Corden that he was in love with her since its 8 years old ! Jason and Lisa are the proud parents of two children, a daughter, Lola Iolani, born in July 2007, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, who was born in December 2018. They were married in 2017.

8/ MOTOR – Jason Momoa has written, produced and made two films : a short, Brown Bag Diaries : Ridin’ the Blinds in B Minorin 2010, and a long, Road to Palomafour years later (unpublished in France). He was also the hero.

9/ SUPER-HERO – Since he is finished with Game of ThronesJason alternates roles on the small (The Red Road, Frontier) and the big screen : he has joined the team of super-heroes from DC in 2016, for which he played Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. A character appeared in Batman v Superman : dawn of justice, that was reviewed in Justice League and who will be entitled to his own movie (in theaters December 19). Saw his C. V, the role of “fish-man” was made for him.

