9 thrillers or suspense you should read it and look at it in your life

There is something satisfying to read a great thriller and watch then its adaptation to the screen. Fortunately, many of the novels twists and turns have been turned into television shows and in blockbuster movies. The movie “Gone Girl” (2014), for example, and the series “Sharp Objects” of HBO, are both adapted from popular books by Gillian Flynn.

“The Crime of the Orient-Express” is a mystery novel and iconic, which has been adapted into two different films. “Nocturnal Animals” (2016) and “Bird Box” (2018) are other thrillers that have been turned into successful films. Here are some of the best thrillers suspense that you can read and watch.

The novel of Gillian Flynn ‘Sharp Objects’ was adapted into a mini-hit series of HBO

The first novel of Gillian Flynn “Sharp Objects” follows journalist Camille Preaker as she returns to her hometown to cover a story about a series of murders. During her stay, Camille must deal with her mother, that criticism, and accept his personal demons.

Amy Adams played the role of Camille in the mini-series of eight episodes of HBO. The television adaptation has captured the dark essence of the book by Gillian Flynn, and has been praised for its visual appeal and its powerful performance.

‘Gone Girl’ by Gillian Flynn (2014) was adapted into a film

“Gone Girl” is a novel by Gillian Flynn, published by the New York Times, which follows the disappearance of Amy Dunne. While her husband Nick is the face of this tragedy, it also becomes a suspect of the investigation.

Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike have starred in the adaptation, which was written by Gillian Flynn herself. The film, like the book, is dark and mysterious, which makes it a perfect choice for fans of thrillers and suspense.

Emily Blunt has starred in the film adaptation of ‘The girl on the train’ (‘The Girl on the Train’, 2016)

“The girl on the train”, a psychological thriller by Paula Hawkins, is centred on Rachel, who constantly observes a couple in the commuter train that she takes every day. It’s starting to feel familiar with and think their life is idyllic, until the day she attends an altercation between them. After they went to the police to report what she has seen, she has been involved in the investigation.

The book has been adapted for a film with Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, and Lisa Kudrow. Like the book, the film installs a such suspense.

The film of 2018 ‘The Shadow of Emily’ (‘A Simple Favor’) is based on the novel by Darcey Bell

“The Shadow of Emily” to Darcey Bell is a suspense novel about a mom blogger named Stephanie who is friends with a colleague named Emily. When Emily disappears suddenly, Stephanie is confronted with the harsh realities of life — seemingly perfect — for her friend, while she is involved deeply in his family and in the survey.

The film adaptation of 2018 showcases Anna Kendrick in the role of Stephanie and Blake Lively in that of Emily. There are constant thrills throughout the plot and a sense of underlying suspense that is sure to appeal to fans of thrillers.

Jennifer Lawrence has starred in the film adaptation of the spy thriller ‘Red Sparrow’ (2018)

“Red Sparrow” by Jason Matthews is a spy thriller about a former Russian ballerina Dominika Egorova, who is forced to become a spy for the Russian government. Dominika learns the tricks of the trade and becomes known as the Red Sparrow.

The novel is the first book in a trilogy of Jason Matthews, who has already worked with the CIA. In 2018, the book has been adapted for a film with Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Dominika. Even though the film has received mixed reviews, Jason Matthews said NPR he portrayed with accuracy what it is like to be a spy.

The detective classic by Agatha Christie, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (‘the Crime of The Orient-Express ‘), has been adapted to the screen more than once

‘The Crime of the Orient-Express’ is a classic novel of the legendary writer of detective novels Agatha Christie. The book is part of the series of the writer on Hercule Poirot, and this episode follows the detective while he is in search of a killer in one of the trains, the most famous and most luxurious in the world.

The story is perfect for fans of thrillers and suspense, and has been adapted to the screen twice. The first film was released in 1974, with Albert Finney in the role of detective Poirot, alongside a cast of stars : Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud and Vanessa Redgrave.

The second adaptation, with Kenneth Branagh in the role of Hercule Poirot, was released in 2017. It also has a distribution star : Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The series ‘Big Little Lies’ for HBO, which won a Golden Globe, is based on the novel from Liane Moriarty

In 2014, Liane Moriarty has published the suspense novel “Big Little Lies”. The story follows a single mother named Jane and her son, Ziggy, as they enter a new community full of families that seem perfect views of the outdoors. But by binding of friendship with its neighbors — Madeline, Celeste, Bonnie and Renata —, Jane discovers that the life of these women is not as perfect as it seems. And soon, the group finds himself in the middle of an investigation for murder.

The book has been adapted a series for HBO with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern. It was broadcast for two seasons, acclaimed by critics. With its dark images and its constant thrills, the show is a must for fans of the novel from Moriarty.

‘Bird Box’ (2018) of Netflix is based on the novel by Josh Malerman

“Bird Box” by Josh Malerman is a novel of horror and suspense on a version of our world is suddenly terrorized by a mysterious force that drives people to suicide, it opens up the eyes. The novel follows a woman named Malorie and two children, as they try to escape to one of the few safe places that he stays. The group travel blindfolded along a winding river to get to the shelter.

In 2018, “Bird Box” has been adapted into a film from Netflix with Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Rosa Salazar and John Malkovich. Even though the film has received mixed reviews , it quickly became viral, the fans spreading the memes of “Bird Box” on social networks.

The novel by Austin Wright was the inspiration for the hit film ‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016)

Originally published under the title “Tony and Susan”, the novel now called “Nocturnal Animals” tells the story of Susan Morrow, a woman who left a first husband and begins a new life in the suburbs with her second husband. When her ex-husband returned suddenly in his life and asks him to read his latest manuscript, she is intrigued by the main character and starts to see the similarities between the plot and its ancient relationship. In the end, Susan must face the darkness of her past before they seep too far into her new life.

The film adaptation of 2016 puts in scene Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in the main roles. Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer and Laura Linney are also in the cast.

