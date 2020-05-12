“92nd Oscars”: Charlize Theron, the pouring

At 44 years old, Charlize Theron is more determined than ever to impose choice film strong to definitively break its image of a former top-model become actress in Hollywood. In Scandalcurrently in the dining room, she portrays Megyn Kelly, one of the reporters who brought down Roger Ailesthe former boss and founder of the chain of info american Fox Newsfound guilty of sexual and moral harassment on many women.

That brings you to your appointment as best actress of the year at the Oscars?

The pleasure of a great feast of the seventh art, where there are old knowledge, but also the hours of preparation to choose her outfit, her look, her shoes. A girl is always judged on her appearance in these shows when a guy can wear a tuxedo and it will be fine. But I’m not going to spit in the soup. The awards ceremonies allow us to talk about a film in the hope that it inspires viewers to go into a movie theater. I fought for that Scandal is done.

Why this film is so important to you?

The harassment is something that affects me personally. Historically, women have had to fight for equal rights in all areas. The case Harvey Weinstein there has been in the newspapers that after the launch of the production of Scandal. Moreover, the film also shows that women do not always make the right choices. They may let himself be manipulated because of their ambitions.

What is your experience of harassment?

I have known of the harassment. This will look to an inappropriate remark, a gesture, sometimes more. For a long time, I’m even forced to be another woman in my private life. It happened to me me to be quiet so as not to disturb the man who shared my life. The quarantine came, I refused to put me down because a guy feels manly by taking all the decisions in my place. I am open to a new romantic encounter, but, if I must remain single, it suits me also.

In “Scandal,” your physical transformation is spectacular. How you are you prepared to look like Megyn Kelly, a journalist, star of the USA?

I met the “magician” Kazu Hiro. This makeup artist is a genius of the prostheses. We have spent weeks trying different castings for my nose, my cheeks and other parts of my face before finding the little tricks to make you forget the daughter of the pubs Dior…

To finance the film has not been simple. Do you think that politicians have tried to kill your project because of its nature?

I prefer to think not. The financing of Scandal was quickly cordoned off when I’ve been approached but it is true that we have lost investors as and as the shooting approached. It was frustrating and even more stressful that it is difficult to block actresses like Nicole Kidman with her busy schedule. In the end, we managed to overcome this crisis, and I learned a lot from my role of producer.

About Nicole Kidman, is it true that you, as a producer, who have chosen it as a partner?

For years, Nicole and I are looking for a scenario to be set on the screen. For me, she is an icon to me and has often served as an example. I admire his audacity. When I started in the production of ScandalI immediately contacted to embody Gretchen Carlson, the first woman to have denounced the practices of Roger Ailesthe boss of Fox News. Before the other, Gretchen spoke about the harassment to which she was subjected. And she has lost everything for having broken the law of silence.

Is it that a film like “Scandal” may help men to change but they feel stigmatized?

Of course. The screenplay was written by a man, not a woman. The film is directed by Jay Roach, still a man. There’s a lot of guys who are involved in the change of mentalities. This should not be a war, women/ men, but a learning to live better together. I hope Scandal will help men and women to engage in conversation on this topic, so soothed, for example in a work environment, without sexist remarks.

