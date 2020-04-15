A 101-year-old, she escapes from her long-term care Facility via the emergency exit

She escaped on Monday 6 April by the emergency exit of its long-term care facilities. The police arrested the centenary who wanted to attend the birthday of his daughter.

The gesture is as much captivating as touching. Monday, April 6, in the city of Brunswick in northern Germany, a woman of 101 years, escaped from the residence for seniors in which she lives, reported our colleagues from the Paris. Crafty, she is placed by the emergency exit, said the security forces who have challenged the centenary. When they were found, wandering in the streets of the city, the old lady denied it and tried to make believe the police that she lived with her daughter. When they brought it to the home of the latter, it was explained that his mother had been placed in this residence two weeks earlier. The old lady has unfortunately been able to see his daughter through the window of the police car in which she was before being escorted back to the residence for seniors. The police, she explained that her daughter lacked and wanted to celebrate her birthday with her. A fugue fortunately without consequences for the centenary.

A centenary soon “déconfinée” ?

Just like France, Germany has put in place measures for containment for the whole of its population since the 22nd of last march. Although less drastic than in france, the measures put in place for Angela Merkel’s government are intended to protect the elderly who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. But as the epidemic has been much less deaths in Germany than in France or even in Italy and Spain, the countries said on Monday last that he should soon rise up the containment measures. This lady could, therefore, soon to find his daughter, to celebrate her birthday. In France, it will still wait for some time before that our elders can once again celebrate their birthdays in the family.

