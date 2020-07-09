A actor Harry Potter, soon to be dad, all the details of this good news

Definitely, the joys are multiplied in the family Harry Potter ! Then, the past month of may Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome became parents for the first time and reveal the sex of their baby, today is another actor of the famous saga that has been a part of a new, and wonderful, and for a good reason, Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the sides of Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson, is preparing with his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey to become a father ! It is in your account of Instagram where the actor of 31 years, in particular, known for his role in Harry Potter, announced the surprise to his thousands of fans.

It is accompanied with a beautiful photo that shows a pajamas for a baby, and the images of the sonogram that Devon Murray wrote : “Infant Murray – January 14, 2021”the little angel, so the point of the tip of your nose the next year. The good news that has delighted his former co-stars of the saga : “Aww congratulations Dev !!! So happy for you ! You’re going to be a parent so much fun !” commented on Evanna Lynch. Scarlett Hefner also expressed his joy : “Congratulations Dev ! This is so exciting !”. In the Face of so much love, the future dad is thus expressed : “We are so happy, excited and nervous. We hope that he or she is in our arms.” Congratulations to the future parents ! And since we are talking about happiness, be aware that Danielle Panabacker (The Flash) has just become a mom for the first time.