A baby for the summer: Katy Perry in a swimsuit, shows her belly very rounded during an outing at the beach (photos)

Singer Katy Perry, pregnant, was seen with its large “baby bump” when she went to the beach in a swimsuit alongside her fiancé, the actor Orlando Bloom.

The couple took advantage of the Memorial Day Weekend in the hometown of the singer from Santa Barbara, where they met the father of Katy, Keith Hudson, as well as other family members and friends.

For the occasion, Katy, 35 years old, who had opted for a swimsuit floral as she carried her pet dog Nugget under one arm and a beach bag in the other.

The two actors, who have been together for 2016, announced in march that they were expecting their first child. It is a little girl.