a ballerina from the Mascot through the streets of Monterrey

Last month, a film that has landed on Netflix that must stand out as the most viewed in Mexico, and that would make dancing more of a compatriot. I’m not hereby the director Fernando Frías de la Parra, tells the story of a young man from Monterrey who takes cumbia to a reduced price as part of their identity, and it is this character – with his clothes in particular – that inspired a mascot that currently roams the streets of Monterrey .

The creator of this costume is ingenious – a huge head, complete with clothes of colors and widths – is Angel Fuentes, a professional artist who has already made botargas of characters from the likes of Pitbull and Michael Jackson (through).

Sources is part of the producer Gupegto SHOWservice for celebrations and social events. In the account of Facebook of the brand, you can find photos and other videos that illustrate how the protagonist of the film, Netflix has invaded the plane of reality to bring the rhythms of the cumbia and the good environment for the inhabitants of Monterrey.

I’m not going to be there, beyond the disappointment, it has also become an icon of the last social networks, you can tributes and lively, and crosses unusual with american productions famous. See below some of these images going viral, where Mia Dolan (Emma Stone) and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) have decided to change dance partner.

I’m not here is currently available in the catalog of Netflix in Latin America. The synopsis official says the following:

“A terrible misunderstanding with a local band pushes Ulysses, the leader of a group of young lovers of cumbia, to flee the country to keep up with life.”

A couple of weeks ago, the director Fernando Frías de la Parra met Podcast film PREMIERE to discuss this award-winning film in the latest edition of the International Film Festival of Morelia.