A ballet dancer, Kendall Jenner poses in a leotard

Model and socialite Kendall Jenner posed for the Spanish version of Vogue a couple of years ago, with costumes inspired by the world of dance and looking extremely beautiful with her ballerina costume that fills everyone with sighs.

The business company once again made her own by sharing on her official Instagram account a photograph that provokes everything but wanting to sleep.

In the photograph, Kim Kardashian’s sister can be seen wearing a leotard that fully accentuates her figure.

The snapshot managed to cause great fury among its millions of followers so far adds up to more than two million likes and endless comments.

It is worth mentioning that the photograph corresponds to a photoshoot that Jenner made for Vogue España magazine, which was carried out by photographer Miguel Reveriego.

The truth is that Kendall Jenner usually gives a lot to talk about thanks to the millions of likes that her photos receive on Instagram or for her work as a model that has led her to walk on important walkways around the world and appear on covers of renowned magazines.

Spanish Vogue by @miguelreveriego,” Kendall wrote in the post.

Despite having surprised many with this edition, she also turned the world of dance against her after the Spanish edition of Vogue magazine published a video in which Kendall appears “playing” ballet.

In the video we mentioned, Jenner appears with a tutu, heaters, and ballet shoes running in circles or pretending to dance, making this dance look like something easy and child thing.

Unsurprisingly, this annoyed many dancers at the time, as they expressed on social media that ballet is not a child’s thing and needs a lot of discipline and sacrifice.

As a dancer, I feel personally victimized by the fact that Vogue chose Kendall Jenner for a ballet session… When she doesn’t dance,” “I’m not a dancer, but we’re going to vogue, if you wanted someone who’ll show the beauty of ballet, pick a professional not Kendall Jenner,” were some of the comments.

And it seems that for many, choosing Kylie Jenner’s older sister, how badly she does it demonstrates the difficultness of such a passionate and delicate dance.

While for others, the magazine did very poorly, it detracted from art by not choosing a professional dancer for the session.

As you can see, the supermodel is a young and triumphant woman, as if it were not enough, she is considered the highest-paid model in the world, and the truth is that everything points to her retaining that title one more year.

Unlike her other sisters, she has preferred to lead a less public life, and outside of her professional career as a model, little she shares on her social media.

In addition, as if that weren’t enough, the Daily Mail tabloid released a while ago that socialite can charge more than $500,000 for posting a sponsored ad on its official Instagram account where to this day it accumulates more than 156 million followers.

And it is that the truth is no doubt that Jenner knows perfectly of the power of her image and does not hesitate to take advantage of it at all costs and everyone that is allowed.

And despite receiving hundreds of thousands of bad reviews, she ignores each of them and gets on with her life as it is.