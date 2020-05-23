A barber Missouri with COVID-19 exhibits 91 people at the salon reopened

The stylist has been working at the salon Great Clips from may 12 to 20.

A hairdresser of Missouri with a coronavirus has worked for eight days while symptomatic, exposing up to 91 persons, were said Friday to health officials.

The stylist, who works in a salon Great Clips in Springfield, has served 84 customers, while working with seven colleagues, said Clay Goddard, director of the health Department of the county of Springfield-Greene by ..

Although officials have not disclosed the state, or the identity of the hairdresser, they said that she had been working at the salon Great Clips from may 12 to 20. We don’t know when she was tested positive for the virus and where it was contracted.

Although no other positive case related to the fashion designer has been reported, all those exhibited at the show will be offered tests.

“The person and his or her customers wore cover-faces. The 84 clients potentially directly exposed will be informed by the ministry of Health and will be offered tests, as are the seven colleagues, ” said the ministry of Health in a press release. “It is the hope of the department that because the cover faces have been worn throughout the chronology of exposure, no additional cases will occur. “

“I’m going to be honest with you: we can’t have much more,” added Goddard during a press conference. “We can’t make it a regular habit or our capabilities as a community will be put to a severe test. “

The owners of the site Great Clips issued a statement to the affiliate . KYTV.

“The well-being of clients and stylists from Great Clips in the living room is our top priority and a proper disinfection has always been an important practice of the industry of cosmetology to the salons Great Clips. We closed the living room where the employee works, and it is currently undergoing a consolidation and additional deep cleaning. “

The case in Missouri sheds light on the threat of the spread of the community, when businesses begin to reopen across the United States, where more than 96 000 people is death the coronavirus, and more than 1.6 million cases were reported.

Missouri more 11 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 600 deaths. In the State, many businesses, including hairdressing salons and hairdressing salons, have been allowed to reopen. However, their current plan is in place until may 31, therefore, it is not clear if it will be changed after the outbreak of the Great Clips.