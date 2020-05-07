a beautiful souvenir photo with Céline Dion!

Julie Snyder has brought us back several years back, today, sharing a beautiful photo of her with Celine Dion!

On the image, you can see the famous singer and presenter twined together, posing for the camera. This last was then pregnant with her second child.

Julie Snyder shared this photo to remember for a good reason : the CD and DVD Celine: through the eyes of the worldproduced by her company, Productions J, was released 10 years ago today!

To achieve this album live and this DVD, the team had follow-up Celine Dion for a year, in the 4 corners of the planet!

Here is the souvenir photo in question, and the word of Julie Snyder highlighting the tenth anniversary of Celine: through the eyes of the world :

” Today we celebrate 10 years of the release of the CD/DVD Celine: through the eyes of the world. During 1 year, the team @prodjinc, with @laportestephane, has followed the international star through the tour of a lifetime. On February 14, 2008 in Johannesburg, in South Africa, until February 26, 2009 at Omaha in the United States, Céline Dion was presented with 132 concerts in 27 countries across 5 continents. Our friend Jean Lamoureux has itself made the recording of the concerts in Montreal and Boston. This film, which was presented on large screens in several countries, shows us the world through the eyes of Celine, René, René-Charles and Maman Dion.

Contrary to tradition, I was not able to follow the team and Celine everywhere on the planet since I was wearing another star in me : Romy and that this pregnancy fragile force me to stay in Quebec.

This star was born and it shines in my life day or night.

On the photo, I am pregnant with Romy just before Celine monte on stage at the Bell Centre in August 2008. Photo by Gerard Schachmes / Productions Feeling “

The text of Julie Snyder touch us right in the heart!

On his side, Celine Dion she also shared photos of this DVD today on Twitter :

Happy 10-year anniversary of the release of the “Taking Chances World Tour: The Concert’ DVD/CD’! Did you see Celine during the Taking Chances World Tour? Which city? ✨ 🌏 – Team Celine 📸 Gérard Schachmes#TakingChancesWorldTourhttps://t.co/UII80nhv6f pic.twitter.com/poURbKXPRd — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 5, 2020

What beautiful memories!

Psssttt..! Celine Dion has confirmed his presence at the great evening of music What a luck that we took, which will be broadcast this Sunday, may 10, 2020 simultaneously on TVA and Télé-Québec!

