a beautiful well-known actress wanted at any price the charm !

Monday 20 April, on the occasion of a live Instagram organized during the confinement, the famous author-american composer Kenneth Edmonds, better known under the name of Babyfacehas done the incredible things about your deceased friend Mickael Jackson. The producer has revealed that the undisputed king of pop had made an application of any particular, at the beginning of the 1990s.

“One time Michael called me. He said to me : ‘Babyface’. I said : ‘Yes ?’. He said : ‘do you Know who is Halle Berry ? Do you know Halle Berry ?’. I said : ‘Yes, I know that Halle Berry’. He said : ‘Can you do me a favor ? I want to call because I want to take her to appointments’. I said: ‘What ?’. He said : ‘it is Called, I want to take her to appointments’ “so did you know Kenneth Edmonds, Teddy Riley, another great american composer, who is close to him.

“So that put me in contact with your agent, because I didn’t have the number of Halle Berry. I’ve called, I’ve sent a message to his manager. He said: ‘What ?’. I said : ‘Yes, he wants to take her to appointments’. And then I waited for the news of Halle, and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle has said, but I imagine it was probably something like that” said Babyface, before starting the recording of Halle Berry in the movie Boomerang, when the sublime actress exclaims : “What do you know of love ? What do you know of love ? “

Michael Jackson and Halle Berry : a meeting that finally took place in the year 2002

The actress Halle Berry, whose talent and beauty that were revealed in the 1990s with her roles in several anthology movies, such as Jungle Fever Spike Lee, he chose to reject the invitation of Michael Jackson. The actress, fabulous James Bond Girl in Die another day, alongside Pierce Brosman, has, however, met with the king of pop in other circumstances.

In the year 2002, in Berlin, Michael Jackson and Halle Berry met on the carpet of the Bambi Awardsin a ceremony in germany, which reward the performance of art. A moment immortalized by photographers on the scene, excited to be able to take a picture of it the two international stars who had then took up the pose, set.

