A bigger stadium than the Nou Camp

It’s bigger than the Camp Nou in Barcelona! The Guangzhou Evergrandethe champion of China football, posed in Canton the first stone of a stadium that can accommodate 100 thousand spectators, with an estimated cost of 12 billion yuans (about 1,700 million dollars).

This stadium, which will be one of the largest in the world, could be completed before the end of the year 2022according to the national agency of press Xinhua, which announced the launch of the construction.

This enclosure would be one of the main architectural attractions of the city in the south of China and will have the appearance of a lotus flower.

The goal for the Guangzhou Evergrandewinner of eight of the last nine national championships, is to increase your audience, in a country where the football is in full expansion: the average of spectators in every one of the games of his team, coached by the Italian Fabio Cannavaro, at home, revolves currently around 50 thousand.

The site of football with the largest capacity in the world, the Stage 1 Maywith a capacity of 150 thousand places, is in Pyongyang in North Korea.

In Europe, the Camp Nou Barcelona is the largest capacity, with more than 99 thousand people.

