a billion dollars in revenue since its launch on iOS and Android

The sales of the microtransaction business model of the Battle Royale of Epic Games have exploded on smartphones thanks to the containment, and a concert by the american rapper Travis Scott.

In addition to having achieved the 129 million downloads (six million times in a month), of which 96,7% anything via the App Store, Fortnite increased from 23.3 million spent by the players in march to 44.3 million in April of last year, thanks in particular to the period of confinement because of coronavirus, which means that the BR of the american studio Epic Games has generated over a billion dollars of revenue on iOS and Android in two years :

United states – 51 million downloads and 632,2 million spent

United Kingdom – 8 million downloads and $ 38.2 million spent

France – 5.7 million downloads

Switzerland – 36.3 million dollars spent

The success of Fornite on iOS and Android always impresses as much as the specialists

While the revenues of Fortnite on the mobile had recently decreased since its first hours of glory, Battle Royale remains one of the best performing securities on this platform, a feat impressive considering the fact that only the income of the App Store have been followed up in the last month. It should be noted that Fortnite has recently surpassed the 350 million players ($3.2 billion hours online anything that of the month of April last).

The App Store represents the majority of the revenue, the players who have spent over a billion dollars on the shop of Apple. However, it should be remembered that Fortnite has been launched on Google Play in mid-April, whereas it was previously available only via a native client. The version of Google Play of the title so far this has generated an estimated amount of 937.000 dollars.

