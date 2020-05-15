a billion dollars in revenues with micro-transactions

If you already knew that Fortnite was a cash machine for Epic Games, the most recent figures reported by Sensor Tower give a layer. In fact, the research firm says that the mobile version, available on iOS and Android for two years now, has allowed the american studios to rake in a billion dollars in revenue thanks to the microtransaction business model. Of course, the COVID-19, and the containment imposed by the different governments are not foreign to this performance, not to mention the recent arrival of the game on the Google Play Store (937 000$ of revenue only, the rest returning to the AppStore).

And then there’s also the concert of Travis Scott, who made that $ 44.3 million of dollars have been spent only on the month of April, 90% more compared to the month of march, and 25.3% more year to year – the best result since February 2019. We learn that these are the american players who have done most to heat up the blue card : alone, they account for 63% of the microtransaction business model made ($632 million), just ahead of the United Kingdom (38.2 million) and Switzerland (36.3 million).

As to the total number of downloads, it will rise to 129 million, the United States listed still head the standings with 51 million downloads. The Uk comes second (8 million), while France is in third place (5.7 million). Logically, it is on the AppStore in that the most downloads have been made (125 million), the application will not be arriving in the month of April on the Google Play Store (4.2 million).