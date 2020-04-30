A billion viewings to Señorita Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The music video the song Señorita of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello has just surpassed the one billion views on YouTube! Launched last June 20, the clip of this mega-hit from the summer of 2019 will be made a little more than 10 months to reach this summit.

Became viral upon its release, this video sensual had fueled rumors of a relationship between the two artists. A few weeks later, Camila Caballo and Shawn Mendes confirmed to officially be in a relationship.

Señorita is available since December last year Romancethe second solo album Camila Cabello who is currently in confinement with her lover in Miami. The singer has had to postpone his tour that had to stop at the Place Bell Laval, September 12, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.