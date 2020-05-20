A biography exciting with Kanye West, the creativity devouring Adrien Durand, released on June 11, 2020 in the editions of Playlist Society

Kanye West, creativity is all-consuming, Adrien Durand, Playlist Society

Kanye West is one of the artists most clivants of our current era. Loved or hated, his actions are never in the media spectrum and, therefore, visibility is near-universal. Incessantly referred to in the tabloids for a yes or a no, its ubiquity annoys his critics and addresses a need of novelties in his fans. Why Kanye West occupies one of the first places information people in the world? Adrien Durand to book an investigation, thorough and captivating, taking the social context of a America divided where the minorities have to choose between a rise above the mass, or suffer their sad fate is of misery and violence. The book reads like an exciting dive in the destiny of a teenager early become an icon of the culture of the world.

A impregnable ascension

Throughout the 144 pages, the author mixes historical facts and ascension inexorable. Because if the first rap singer was able to bring a wind of freshness and novelty in the environment at a very formatted of gangsta rap, he was able to get out of it to increase the caps. Fashion Fan for many, the messiah and bearer of the word of the bible to others, husband of Kim Kardashian for the teenage fans ofInstagramit appears everywhere and all the time, like an ogre in public, eager to give vent to his creativity and never seem satisfied. We like it or not, we must recognize a central place in american society today. Admirer of Donald Trump, Herald of the black cause, he declared himself to be more great living artist as to find a place in history alongside of the famous Pablo Picasso or Barack Obama. The author mix music analysis and dive sociological to provide avenues of exploration and a better understanding of the character Kanye West that, far from being merely a puppet of the media, has often been a step ahead of the media.

Kanye West or the creativity devouring is a golden opportunity to better understand an artist’s multiple and always in motion. Whether you are attracted or, on the contrary, the skeptics, the book allows you to learn so many things about the current world that it seems necessary to open his mind to flip through the pages and discover this point of view, a scholar on the issue Kanye West.

A word from the editor: In three decades, Kanye West has established itself at the heart of conversations. His music brings together fans of hip-hop, general public, media and thinkers. His albums have changed the face of rap, and his collaborations have reshuffled the cards within the music industry. His chaotic lifestyle, his personality clivante, his narcissism exacerbated stimulate debate. It belongs to the clan restricted to musicians capable of social and cultural changes in contemporary America.



Loved, hated, Kanye West defines itself as ” the greatest artist alive “. Ultra creative, it shows in the music, the art, the fashion, but also politics or religion. His career and his production question the place of artistic expression in today’s society, its challenges and its limits.

Editor: Playlist Society

Author: Adrien Durand

Number of pages / Price: 144 pages / 14 euros