A body guard dézingue Kanye West : “the One who gives the least tips”

In an interview with Hollywood Raw, the former bodyguard of Kanye West, Steve Stanulis, called the rap star in person “the most demanding, mood the more variable and which gives the least tips” of all those for whom it has worked. He revealed that he had to push elevator buttons instead of his boss, keep up to 3 metres of him and, most importantly, that it was impossible that the paparazzi are not advised of each of the movements of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. After that, no chance that he works for them again.

