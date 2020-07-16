A boy rescues his sister from a dog attack

From the top of its 6 years, the young Bridger has shown incredible courage. On the 9th of July, his little sister was attacked by a dog. He was able to intervene and protect her, except that he himself was attacked by the dog…

He saves his sister, and ends up with 90 points

According to the account he made to his aunt, Nicole Walker, on Instagram, Bridger and his sister are very close. So when he saw an aggressive dog will take to it, he did not hesitate for a moment to intervene. This young resident of Cheyenne, in the united States, has managed to catch the girl and put it away. Yes, unfortunately, has not had much luck, since it is then that the dog attacked.

Bridger has been bitten in the face several times. He had to be hospitalized on an emergency and the doctors had to do with him, not the least of 90 points… For all that, the boy don’t regret a moment of his gesture. When his family asked why he had intervened, putting himself in danger, he replied : “If someone had to die, I thought that should be me”. The parents say they do not blame the dog owners : “These are very good people who have always been kind with Bridger and his family. It is not angry against them. Our families appreciate that more since the incident”says Nicole Walker. Especially as one of them intervened during the attack, to repel the animals and the protection of the Bridger taking him inside the shelter. It was then careful to call the emergency services.

The stars of welcome to Bridger for his courage

For the moment, Bridger has not yet quite recovered the smile, the points of suture for the prevention. On Instagram, her aunt has called to the stars of the movies the Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Prat (Peter Quill), or Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), so we do encourage him during his recovery.

Bridger received responses, starting with Chris Evans, who plays Captain America. The actor sent a video to congratulate him : “I read your story, I saw what I had done. […] Jand I wanted to tell you : my friend, you are a hero ! What you did was so brave, so selfless… Your sister is so lucky to have him as a big brother ! Your parents must be very proud of you“. He will send him as a shield, authentic Captain America, and the child rejoices in it !

Chris Hemsworth also want to send him a few words. In their stories of Instagram, the interpreter of Thor himself said : “You are a true inspiration. Your bravery is incredible, and we are all impressed. […] Remains strong and we will talk soon”. The actor did not hesitate to tell Bridger that he is a true hero, and suggested to him that he will come in the filming of the next Marvel. Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman, wrote on Instagram : “I’m not an Avenger, but I recognize that a super-hero when I see one. I can only hope to be half as brave in my life than you in yours, Bridger. I wish you a good recovery”.