A boy saved his little sister from a dog attack

Bridger, 6 years old, he saved his little sister in the face of a dog. It is hailed as a hero.

It is in the city of Cheyenne, in the State of Wyoming, in the center of the united States, that the little Bridger is bravely came to help his little sister, struggling, in the face of a dog that is a little closer together. Is your aunt Nikki Walker, who announced the news on Instagram.

Advertising

“If someone had to die, I thought this was going to be me “

Nikki, your aunt is very proud of his nephew, said that his nephew” is a hero that saved his little sister from a dog attack. He has taken the attack that the dog was not his sister“. To the question” Why did you do that ? “the child immediately answered : “I said to myself that if someone had to die, it had to be me “.

She described the situation :” After you have been bitten several times in the face, he grabbed his sister by the hand and ran with her to protect her. After having received 90 stitches of a qualified plastic surgeon, he eventually returned to the house. We love our brave boy “. It affirms that the wounds of the child, heal well, and that it is maintained very well and convinces his family. Still it may not be much a smile, but when she reads the comments of the users of the internet, it is very appreciated.

After the heroic gesture of his nephew, Nikki wants the players of the Marvel heroes to send a message to Bridger. Therefore, you have all marked in his journal : Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Vin Diesel and Chris Evans. She was waiting to receive a message from them.

The aunt of the children, adds that there is no problem between the owners of the dog and the little one of the family.