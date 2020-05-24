A brand-new image of the Joker in Suicide Squad is unveiled

David Ayer, the director ofe Suicide Squadhas shared on his Twitter account a photo novel of the film of the DC universe. And not least, since this is a visual particular of the Joker…

A Joker in the face with half-burnt

A new photo of the Joker that appears in Suicide Squad alongside Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) has been shared by the film’s director, David Ayer. The photo is Jared Leto, embodying this character in the film. It seems to come to a cut scene of the movie, since at no time we see the character burned in the course of this long film.

The photo is accompanied by the caption ” dream “. A simple word meaning “dream,” and that could leave us considering many possibilities. Especially since HBO has unveiled the release of the new Justice League made in Snyder. Everything seems possible again.

The scenes will be-they finally revealed 4 years after the release of the film ? Or is it that the developer dream simply turn back with Jared Leto ?

Maybe even he would like to focus on another film with this character of the Joker ? Even if the one with Joaquin Phoenix has been a cardboard box there are only a few months, it is possible that this craze around Joker to continue. Or is it the harbinger of a ” Ayer’s Cut “, in the line of the future Justice League.

Cut scenes in Suicide Squadagainst the will of Ayer

This scene is not the only one to have been cut off in this movie. It would, however, not of the will of the director. He expresses himself on this subject with a Tweet. According to him, the actor’s performance is incredible and he is sorry for it that we had not seen enough in the film.

For sure character creation is a tightrope. I took inspiration from the current DC comics. I find it incredible it’s still such a topic 5 years later. My heart breaks for Jared – he did magnificent work. Most of it remains unseen. https://t.co/IRj7vB1ZjG — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 5, 2020

According to ScreenRant, Ayer and Leto would have discussed of the cut scenes involving the Joker. The director even revealed that between the helicopter accident and the release of the Harley Queen in prison, a scene was missing. Joker would have made a deal with the Enchantress, interpreted by Cara Delevingne. After that, Harley Queen would have resisted and refused to betray his new friends.

We therefore look forward to learn more. We are crossing our fingers that the scenes are being unveiled in a possible “Ayer’s Cut” Suicide Squad !

