a brave captain and his crew of sailors sailing on the ocean

A captain and his crew sailed on the ocean when they met with unfortunate circumstances. However, the brave captain has inspired his men, to be courageous in using methods strange.

By a beautiful sunny day, a captain and his crew sailed on the ocean, and had fun when they spotted a danger looming on the horizon.

In front of the men, was a pirate ship, moving toward them. The pirate ship looked scary, when he moved with a skull and crossbones on the mast.

Feeling the danger coming, the sailors went to their captain to ask him what they were going to do. However, in the team, everyone became frantic.

Including the fear of his men, the brave captain has asked you to bring him his red shirt, as he considered a plan.

Noting the urgency in the voice of the captain, a cabin boy ran to get the shirt, by asking questions about the reasons of his superior.

As soon as the captain had the shirt in his possession, he ordered the sailor at the helm heading straight towards the pirate ship, with its crew in a strategic way.

Loaded and ready for war, the men were engaged in the ship of pirates in a fight with terrible and have been victorious in destroying the ship.

When peace was restored, the sailors began to tell their triumphs of the individual. It is during the festivities that one of the sailor asked the captain why he had asked for his red shirt before the battle. Smiling, the latter replied :

“If I was wounded, I didn’t want to as your confidence erodes. This way, you she would go on to beat you whatever happens to me”.

After his explanation, the crew has found the admiration for his captain, and spoke of his bravery throughout the night.

About a week after their victory, the crew looked in front of him and noticed that on the horizon, ten pirate ships were waiting for them.

Once more, the men turned to their captain for his guidance and indicates the procedure to follow. Calmly, the captain turned to them and said to them, “guys, bring me my brown pants !”

