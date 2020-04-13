A brother geek, the secret of Santiago Ormeño in the eLigaMx

Santiago Ormeño became the first figure of the choose MX after giving him a ride to Nicolas Benedetti, in the match between Puebla and America, in which in addition to winning 3-0, became the three goals with your own character.

Until then, the mexican striker had gone unnoticed in the Liga MX to such a degree that during the transmission Chrsitian Martinoli he claimed not to cram as holder of the ‘Polish’ Menendez, but after the three cucumbers against the Ame, silent mouths.

My “chicken” Ormeño is a God. Always I knew that. 😎 — Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) April 11, 2020

The player of 26 years is still waiting for an opportunity that will allow it to consolidate in the mexican soccer, but so soon already achieved fame, thanks in part to his brother, Walter, who has a reputation as a gamer.

“He plays this because his brother, Walter third, is geek of consoles, and there he learned” said the father of James, Walter, in an interview with ESPN.

Santiago has played for Pumas, America, Pioneers of Cancun, Lobos BUAP, even went to try his luck in Peru with Cuzco FC, by order of Juan Reynoso, who as he was hired by the Puebla, was brought back to Ormeño, who is still waiting for more opportunities, because in the current tournament played only 57 minutes in the last game that was played before the pause by the coronavirus, against Atletico San Luis.

In the page of the Liga MX, the player is 26-year-old has seven goals recorded, three of them playing for the team u-20 of Puebla, and one more in the Copa MX of the Clausura 2019 to Juarez, and three in the choose MX!

As to the few opportunities of the game, his father believes that Santiago has met with bad luck, as has been directed by technical “rubiofóbicos that both exist in the mexican soccer”, and in Puebla have a lot of competition, because in addition to Manéndez, Ormeño you must compete with your friend Chrsitian Tabó and Eduardo Herrera.