A bug Instagram to drop the number of followers of users

Panic on Instagram ! Some users woke up Wednesday morning, noting that their number of followers had heavily dropped. The loss is all the more important at some celebrities who have a considerable number of followers.

SOS followers on Instagram. Wednesday morning, some users of the famous social network Instagram have had the bad surprise to see that their number of followers had dropped. And this, in a drastic way for users famous like Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez. They would have lost several million subscribers. Ouch. But then that happened ?

In search of followers of Instagram

This is the youtubeur american, James Charles, which reacts very rapidly via Twitter” Why is it that I just lose half a million subscribers on Instagram ? What is you doing brother ? “.

why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 13, 2019

We don’t know a lot more about this disappearance of subscribers, Instagram has remained rather discreet, but the social network has tried to reassure its users via its Twitter account :” We are aware that a bug has had the effect of modifying the number of subscribers to some people. We are working to resolve this asap “. Don’t worry so, if you have lost followers, you should make them soon.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

Manipulation disguised ?

Many have thought that Instagram had begun his purge announced in November last year. In fact, the social network had warned him to want to get rid of the fraudulent accounts (spam), fake accounts or those that were inactive. But it would seem that this assumption does not take into account because the social network has nothing confirmed. It would therefore be only of an unfortunate bug that has stirred the social networks in the day yesterday. It only remains to wait for the problem to be resolved.