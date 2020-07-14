a cameo role especially for Robert Downey Jr. – Africa News Journal

Share:

Robert Downey Jr. is now an actor of world renown, and recognized by all the world mainly for his role as Iron Man in the cinematic world of Marvel. If fans of the rich and brilliant Tony Stark asked when they would return, the answer is surprising, it is indeed a beautiful appearance in the second episode of The god of high school .

Fans of the opera Yongje Park to know that in the webcomic original the author had done Barack Obama, the role of the president of the united States, and this is not at all strange if one thinks that the original project dates back to more than 10 years. Therefore, not only it has been decided to change the people for the adaptation of the anime, but that has been chosen Tony Stark, with a face very similar to that of Robert Downey Jr.in order to fulfill this role.

In an interview for Crunchyroll, it has been confirmed that during the creation of the character, the director, after having seen the first sketch he recalled the face of Downey Jr.I wanted to be as close as possible to the actor. The result is, without doubt, the truth, and at the same time pleasant, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page.

The director, Sunghoo Park, has spoken of the various changes related to the figure of the president, and although Obama no longer appears in the history, and the current Trump, have preferred to create a character that, according to them “He looked like an american president “. The author of the manhwa has not lost the opportunity to set Robert Downey Jr., as ” the image of an ideal presidentas I had drawn in the comic strip ” .

Let us remember that the series the God of High School, is available on Crunchyroll, and that recently it has become a trend in Twitter, where some fans even better called ONE PIECE and Tower of God.

