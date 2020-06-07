a camera of death, Les Echos Week-end

The colors are cold, the night blue of the dispute, to the deep black, the brown, the grey, the atmosphere is dark and heavy. It’s like being in a thriller Scandinavian. But we are in a small town well-to-do suburb of Boston, like so many others, in a beautiful house where the family lives Barber: father Andy, attorney seasoned; the mother, Laurie, who works with children; and their son Jacob, a student at the school of the thought. A family a priori model and without history. But this apparent normality will switch when the teenager becomes the primary suspect of the crime of one of his classmates. Suddenly, parents are asked not to return to work and the son is forced to study with him pending his trial. The family is ostracized from society from one day to the next day. The witches of Salem are not far away.

The popular vengeance was added to the poison of doubt instilled in the parents themselves. The teenager has a mobile – he was being bullied at college by the victim and the victim had a knife similar to the murder weapon – and displays an attitude, to say the least, ambivalent – he swears that he is innocent but posts a story in the form of a confession on a social network. The revelation that the father of Andy is serving a life sentence for having murdered a young girl does not arrange anything, pushing even Laurie to seek, with the complicity of the judicial system, the gene of the murderer at Jacob! As if the crime could be hereditary. The closed family is going to become deadly. Andy will try anything to prove her son is innocent both in the eyes of others as those of his wife. But Laurie, depressed, is more and more convinced of his guilt.

Guilty or not guilty

Freely adapted from the eponymous book by William Landay, this mini-series created by Mark Bomback (” The Planet of the apes “, ” Divergent “) is also thinking about the argentine film “Acusada” by Gonzalo Tobal, whose theme was picked up in France last year by Sebastien Dumoustier in ” the Girl with The bracelet “. In each case, the principle is the same: it is not known whether the teenager is guilty or innocent because the history is not dealt with from his point of view but from that of the parents who were cracking under the dual pressure, external and internal.

If his style remains classic, this thriller justice holds the viewer with its heavy atmosphere and disturbing, its dramatic intensity, enhanced by a long cast statement (Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, J. K. Simmons). As for Chris Evans, who has swapped his costume superhero (” Captain America “) to that of the father, he is particularly convincing in defense of his son, despite the doubts that eventually overwhelmed her. Because in the end, the question is not: is he guilty or not? But can we or not face the truth? The issue of dizzying heights to which the series provides a response without a call in the last episode.