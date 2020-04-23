A candidate of Big Heads claims to be a cousin of… Florent Pagny !

This Tuesday, April 21,, the team Big Headson RTL, hosted a listener for one of the games of the show. To win a stay in a hotel, the candidate of the day, Nathalie, gave voice and sang Where will the words The Great Sophie. The reviewers have unfortunately found the interpreter, but have held to congratulate the candidate for his nice tone of voice : “Je invite you one day, if I become famous, like my cousin Florent Pagny, because my maiden name is Pagny !“has entrusted the auditor. “We love well-Florent, it is a friend of Florent !“exclaimed Laurent Ruquier, amused. “Unfortunately, I never had the chance to meet him“continued the candidate, “it is a pity, I am a very distant cousin“.

“Promised, the next time I encounter him, I will say to him, there is Nathalie, your cousin who kisses you“assured Laurent Ruquier. “I do not ask better than to meet him and sing a little song with him that’s all ! I’m not greedy, I just want it !“. The message is past !

Victory Chailloux