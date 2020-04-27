A catalogue XXL for the streaming platform, HBO Max

HBO will launch at the end of may in the United States to its streaming service HBO Max with hours of series and exclusives.

A new entrant is about to make its entry into the market of streaming services. With over 10,000 hours of programs announced, content galore and new productions exclusive, HBO Max could well over-shadow the behemoths that are Netflix and Disney+and this, in spite of his subscription amounted to 15 dollars per month (13,90€).

Headed by WarnerMedia, the new streaming service has of what to seduce. It brings together all the content HBO as those produced by Warner, which includes, among other things, DC Entertainment, the CW Television Network or Adult Swim. In other words, the catalog of HBO Max meet at the time the series HBO as Game of Thrones, Watchmen, WestWorld, Sex and the City, The Sopranos and those of the Warner, namely Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, Rick and Mortybut also the inevitable Friends.

Exclusive content

It is also a question of original content and exclusive. At its launch, HBO, Max will propose the movie Love Lifea comedy with Anna Kendrick, and the documentary On the Record. HBO ensures that new exclusive content will be offered regularly on the streaming platform. JJ Abrams should be in charge of several productions. Anything to justify the $ 15 subscription.

A rate much higher than that of Disney+ and his monthly subscription to 6,99 dollars (6.50 euros) only, but HBO has plenty to be confident. In fact, it already offers this rate on its other services of video on demand that are HBO Go and HBO Now, which each have a catalog less well provided that his future service and yet, they gather each of which has several million subscribers.

