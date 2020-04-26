a champion who has a plan

Before anything else, a boxing champion like Jean Pascal in quarantine, it’s been what ? “Thanks be to God, I have a gym at home,” he tells us at the end of the wire. I can train, I can do the running outside. It is held in shape. “



“But this is not a big change for me. Contrary to what people may think, I’m a guy lonely. I love to be in my stuff, me talking to myself, to be all alone. It doesn’t change much in my routine life. “

Between two sessions of bike and bags, Jean Pascal also wanted to bring his own to counter this pandemic. He became ambassador of the campaign Stay with you, be hero, whose name says it all. He speaks of discipline in front of the directives of the government, and is addressed particularly to the Quebecers of haitian origin.

“I try to pass on the message that if people listen to the guidelines, the pandemic will be monitored and we will return to our normal life more quickly. It is important to listen to the leaders, to wash our hands, stay home. We live in an unprecedented crisis. I think we will not see it in our lifetime. “

Jean Pascal became champion for the second time last August. He beat Marcus Browne by unanimous decision after a premature stoppage of the fight for a deep cut above his opponent’s eye. He then defended his WBA title of light-heavyweight in December, a victory by split decision against Badou Jack following a fight removing it.

For the champion of 37 years, one might think that this second lap belt at the waist, rather late, was ” on borrowed time “. It was an improbable return to the top for the one who had announced his retirement at the end of 2017.

Pascal has also published on his Twitter account the scene from the movie The wolf of Wall Street in which Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) announces that it ” doesn’t “. The language is colourful in the film, but you see the idea behind the retrospective. Jean Pascal is now light years ahead of where it was in December 2017.

“I was listening to a lot of opinion of the people who said my own opinion. What I’ve learned is to never let people’s opinions become our reality. This is not because people say that it is ugly it is ugly.

This is not because people say that it is not good that is not good. This is not because people say that one should retire that one really needs to retire. I say no, I still have gas in the tank, I still have the desire to train me. Jean Pascal

“I am once again become champion of the world, I gave myself a kick in the behind, and I listened to myself. “

Now, the reality is that this return to the summit happens later on. Some boxers go through periods, but 37 years of age, it is old to do the job physically demanding. Moreover, to take advantage of each month prior to the end of his career, Jean Pascal had ambitious projects : two or three fights in the year 2020.

It is going to have to change his mind. This will be a single battle in 2020, may be none if the crisis of the COVID-19 prevents the holding of sporting events. But he already has an opponent in the head.

“I knew that by beating Marcus Browne, I had a rematch to give him. However, because of its cut, I was entitled to a combat optional against Badou Jack. After the pandemic, if all is well, I should boxer against Badou Jack or Marcus Browne. It is tv that pays, so it is the tv that decides our opponents. If Showtime wants Marcus Browne, this will be Marcus Browne, if Showtime wants to Badou Jack, this will be Badou Jack. “

If it was up to him, Pascal would have a preference for Badou Jack. Their rivalry is forged in the respect and their struggle was worth the detour. But if this was supposed to be Browne, let us say that the tone has been given at the time of their exchanges acrimonious on the social networks. Yet, Pascal, to his way of him, swears that he “loves” Browne.

“Marcus Browne says that I talk a lot, that I don’t like it much. Why I don’t like ? It made me rich once again. I love Marcus Browne. I can’t hate him ! “

In the meantime this fight, Jean Pascal chomping at the bit, but in an amazing serenity when we know the competitor. Not feel it not that he would waste months of valuable to stay in his living room rather than mount it on a ring ?

“It would be selfish of my part of me do for my training or for combat deferred while we live in a global pandemic. I’m a little disappointed, but it is more important than that. I think of the people who die, those who have lost their jobs. This is much more important. “